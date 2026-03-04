SA vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 1 match?
With neither side having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy before, the contest carries immense significance.
The opening semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 sets the stage for an intense battle as South Africa face New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday evening. With neither side having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy before, the contest carries immense significance.
South Africa head into the clash as the tournament’s standout side, unbeaten and full of momentum. Their top order has delivered consistently strong starts, while the bowling unit, particularly the pace attack, has stepped up in crucial phases. Skipper Aiden Markram has led from the front and is on the brink of personal milestones. He requires 52 runs to reach 2000 T20I runs and is 32 short of becoming the first South African to score 300 runs in a single T20 World Cup edition, highlighting his impressive form.
New Zealand’s journey, in contrast, has been less straightforward. A loss in their final Super 8 game left them dependent on other outcomes, but they managed to progress and now have an opportunity to turn their campaign into something special. Having already been beaten by South Africa earlier in the tournament, the Black Caps will be determined to respond on the bigger stage.
Individual records add further intrigue. Quinton de Kock is 35 runs away from surpassing Aaron Finch’s 3120 T20I runs, while Ish Sodhi needs three wickets to become New Zealand’s highest T20I wicket-taker.
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 6:14 PM IST