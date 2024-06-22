T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live toss time telecast

In Group 1 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round, India will lock horns with Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richard Stadium, North South in Antigua on Saturday (June 22).

Indian team could bring Mohammed Siraj in their Playing 11 due to overcast skies . If that doesn't happen, then India might go with unchanged Playing 11 from previous match while expecting Shivam Dube to roll his arm. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Shakib.

India Playing 11 probables: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats in T20Is Matches Wins - IND Wins - BAN Super Over Wins- IND Super Over Wins - BAN No Result Overall 13 12 1 0 0 0 Since 2021 2 2 0 0 0 0 In T20 World Cup 4 4 0 0 0 0

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats in last T20I meetings Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings 2023-10-06 IND win by 9 wickets Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou BAN - 96/9 (20.0) IND - 97/1 (9.2) 2022-11-02 IND win by 5 runs (DLS method) Adelaide Oval, Adelaide IND - 184/6 (20.0) BAN - 145/6 (16.0) 2019-11-10 IND win by 30 runs Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur IND - 174/5 (20.0) BAN - 144/10 (19.2) 2019-11-07 IND win by 8 wickets Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot BAN - 153/6 (20.0) IND - 154/2 (15.4) 2019-11-03 BAN win by 7 wickets Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla), Delhi IND - 148/6 (20.0) BAN - 154/3 (19.3)





Squads:

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Bangladesh will lock horns with India in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the IND vs BAN live toss take place on Thursday (June 22)?

The live toss between Bangladesh and India will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The India vs Bangladesh live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 22 at Sir Vivian Richard Stadium in North South in Antigua.

Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match. The IND vs BAN live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the India vs Bangladesh in India.