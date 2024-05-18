IPL 2024 playoff qualification: What if RCB vs CSK match gets washed out?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gave their fans a chance to rejoice after winning five matches in a row and have a great chance to make the IPL 2024 playoffs for the ninth time.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel On the other hand, defending champions Chennai Super Kings have been a more consistent side throughout IPL 2024. CSK are better placed to make their 13th playoff appearance.

Super Kings are fourth on the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points from 13 matches while Royal Challengers are at sixth with 12 points in as many games. CSK also have a better net run rate of 0.528 than RCB's 0.387.

CSK Playoff qualification scenario and equation

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win the match, regardless of the margin of victory.

RCB playoff qualification scenario and equation

To replace Ruturaj Gaikwad's side in the top four, RCB need to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather hourly forecast & rain prediction Bengaluru will be eliminated and Chennai end up being the 4th IPL team in playoffs if the former wins the match by less than 18 runs of 11 balls remaining.

What happens if RCB vs CSK match is washed out due to rain?

If RCB vs CSK gets washed out on Saturday, then both teams will share a point each, which means Chennai will have 15 points in 14 matches while Bengaluru end their IPL 2024 campaign with 13 points in 14 games.

Thus, Chennai Super Kings will qualify for the playoffs but their rankings in the top 4 will be decided only SRH vs PBKS game given Sunrisers have 15 points in 13 matches.

Battle for orange cap: Virat Kohli vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

The RCB vs CSK match will also see this season's two top run scorers go head-to-head on Saturday.

RCB's Virat Kohli leads the race for Orange Cap with 661 runs while CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over the team's captaincy from former Indian T20 captain MS Dhoni this season, is second with a tally of 583.

Tushar Deshpande (16 wickets) and Yash Dayal (13 wickets) have been top wicket-takers for CSK and RCB, respectively.