IPL 2024: RCB need to overcome our plans to make it to playoffs - Bravo

We prepare well as a bowling group, we have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans, says CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni

Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni. Photo Sportzpics for IPL

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has bowling plans in place for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their winner-takes-it-all final league encounter, and if Virat Kohli and company fail to counter, they are welcome to try "next season".
Bravo, one of the key members in four of the five trophies won by CSK with his skills as the world's most effective death bowler in T20s, he is helping the Tushar Deshpandes and Simarjeet Singhs implement his plans to the 'T'.
 
"You should respect the opposition and RCB rightly so, we respect them. We prepare well as a bowling group, we have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans. And if they do that, well played to them. But if they don't, then... next season for them," the cocky Bravo said at pre-match press conference.
Bravo is happy in the manner the bowling group has performed despite losing senior pro Deepak Chahar for a better part of the season.
"I don't want to give our plans away but at the same time, I think last season and this season have been very good with a fairly youngish bowling group.
"Death bowling in T20 cricket is very important and most times it defines the result and outcome of the game."
 

The inclement weather in Bengaluru could well lead to a washout and, in that case, CSK (15 points in 14 games) will pip RCB (13 in 14 games) to ensure a top-four spot, although they would have to play the Eliminator in Ahmedabad.
"We don't have control over the weather. We don't try to bring up things that we don't have control over. It's another game for us to push for a playoff spot and we're really looking ahead to the challenge against a very good team," Bravo said.

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo

First Published: May 18 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

