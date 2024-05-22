Business Standard
IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Royals book Chennai tickets, one step away from final

The winner of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 24, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. They booked their tickets to Chennai courtesy of a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eliminator held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 21. 

Hyderabad await their opponents

Sunrisers will be awaiting the Royals like a hungry lion which was devoid of its full-course meal. The Sunerisres lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 held at the same venue as this Eliminator. It was a humiliating defeat for the team in orange as they lost to the men in purple by eight wickets with 38 balls to spare. 

Qualifier 2 will be clash of the titans 

While Hyderabad have been one of the most dangerous batting unit, their opponents Royals have had a stellar season as well.

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 SRH vs RR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details 

When will the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 be played?

The IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 will be played on Friday, May 24, 2024. 

Which teams will play in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

What will be the venue of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India?

Star Sports will broadcast the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India in various languages including Hindi and English. 

Where can people livestream the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India?

JioCinemas will livestream the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in India in nine dfiffrenet languages incldiung Hindi and English. 
First Published: May 22 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

