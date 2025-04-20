Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: GT director of cricket Vikram credits Nehra for Siraj's success

IPL 2025: GT director of cricket Vikram credits Nehra for Siraj's success

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of Gujarat Titans' high-stakes clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday, their director of cricket Vikram Solanki addressed the media on Sunday, where he spoke about the vital roles of both head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Shubman Gill in shaping the team’s IPL 2025 campaign. Solanki reserved special praise for Nehra, crediting him as a major factor in pacer Mohammed Siraj’s resurgence this season. 
 
From discussing tactical decisions made at the auction table to praising Gill’s evolving leadership and stressing the importance of respecting every opponent, Solanki also offered detailed insights into the Titans’ mindset. With the league nearing its halfway mark and competition intensifying, Solanki reaffirmed GT’s confidence in their squad’s depth, preparation, and adaptability.
 
 
Despite facing a KKR side struggling for form, he warned against underestimating the two-time champions, emphasising that momentum can shift quickly in a tournament as unpredictable as the IPL.
 
Shubman Gill’s captaincy evolving rapidly

Solanki praised Shubman Gill’s impressive growth as a young captain, mentioning his calmness, tactical awareness, and strong rapport with bowlers. He noted Gill’s consistent development, smart decision-making, and improved on-field communication. Supported by an experienced bowling unit, Gill has gained the trust of his teammates, including senior players. Solanki believes Gill’s leadership potential is promising for both Gujarat Titans and Indian cricket’s future.
 
Balanced auction strategy paying off
 
Solanki credited Gujarat Titans’ strong IPL 2025 performance to their strategic auction planning. He emphasised the team’s focus on building a balanced, versatile squad rather than chasing star players. The aim was to ensure adaptability across match situations and venues, with a mix of pace, spin, experience, and youth. Solanki highlighted the importance of role-based selections and long-term team stability over short-term gains.
 
Mohammed Siraj’s comeback: Ashish Nehra’s influence
 
Solanki again credited Ashish Nehra’s mentorship as a crucial factor in Mohammed Siraj’s impressive IPL 2025 comeback. While Siraj worked hard to regain form after being dropped from the Indian team, Solanki highlighted Nehra’s calm support and strategic input as key to restoring his confidence. Their strong bond allowed Siraj to stay focused, turning disappointment into motivation. With Nehra’s guidance, Siraj has become a vital part of Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack.
 
Respect for KKR despite form dip
 
Solanki said that despite Gujarat Titans’ current momentum, they are not taking Kolkata Knight Riders lightly. He acknowledged KKR’s strong legacy and home advantage at Eden Gardens, noting that any team can bounce back in a tournament like the IPL. Solanki highlighted the importance of respecting every opponent and staying focused on GT’s game plan. He expects a tough match and stressed the need for discipline and consistency to overcome the challenge.

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

