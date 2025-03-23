Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs RR cricket match live?

The newly launched app of JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will bat first at home ground in IPL 2025 opener against against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, after being asked to bat first. With a dynamic batting line-up that includes Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, the Sunrisers are well-positioned to take advantage of the batter-friendly pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.  Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE  IPL 2025 today's 2nd Match: CSK vs MI Playing 11 | CSK vs MI - Chennai Pitch report | CSK vs MI - Head-to-head stats
 
 

RR vs SRH PLAYING 11:  Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

 Here's what both the captains said at the toss:  Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals captain: "Bowling first. Looks like a dry wicket so we'll have a crack at it later. (On captaincy) Means a lot, started here as a 17 year old. Getting to fill in big shoes, very excited. The impact rule helps with Sanju. We've retained a lot of our core so that helps with the batting order. The other three overseas will be Theekshana, Jofra and Farooqi. Always good to start well, we have practiced a lot."  Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: "It is great to be back. The core of the group is the same, the coaching staff is the same. Don't think batting or bowling first matters. It is pretty hot, so don't mind bowling second. Would be nice to keep last season's form going. We always encourage our games to play with freedom. Abhi and Heady with hopefully continue from last year, and Nitish and Klassen are there as well. Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar will be making their debuts."
 
 
The broadcasting rights for IPL 2025 vary across countries, ensuring fans worldwide can catch the action. In India and Bhutan, Star Sports Network airs matches across 10 channels in six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. For viewers in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, Star Sports and Yupp TV provide coverage, while Pakistan relies solely on Yupp TV. In the UK and Ireland, matches are available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Fans in the USA and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, while Gazi TV broadcasts in Bangladesh.
 
Australia’s IPL fans can watch via Kayo and Foxtel (channel 501, Foxtel App). In Afghanistan, the tournament airs on RTA TV. Astro serves viewers in Malaysia and Brunei, while SuperSport caters to South Africa and sub-Saharan regions. MENA/UAE residents can watch through CricLife1 on eLife, and Hong Kong’s PCCW and Singapore’s StarHub cover their respective regions. Flow Sports 2 broadcasts in the Caribbean, while Sky Sport NZ handles New Zealand. Papua New Guinea tunes in via EMTV, and BeIN Sports serves the Arab world. Lastly, the Maldives enjoys coverage through both Yupp TV and Medianet.

How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals take place in the IPL 2025? 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 23 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between SRH and RR will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 begin on March 23? 
The IPL 2025 match between SRH and RR will start at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 match on their app and website.

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

