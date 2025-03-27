Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Relive top five memorable CSK vs RCB cricket matches in IPL over the years

Relive top five memorable CSK vs RCB cricket matches in IPL over the years

Matches between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have always been highly anticipated, with both franchises boasting passionate fanbases.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed numerous thrilling moments, and the rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stands out as one of the most intense in the tournament's history.  Matches between these two teams have always been highly anticipated, with both franchises boasting passionate fanbases.    Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable encounters between RCB and CSK:
 
1. RCB vs CSK, Johannesburg, 2009
This semi-final match in the 2009 IPL season saw CSK put up a modest total of 146/5. Despite no standout performances with the bat, Parthiv Patel’s 36 runs off 27 balls helped steady the ship. RCB, chasing the target, lost early wickets but managed to recover thanks to Manish Pandey (48 off 35) and Rahul Dravid (44 off 39). The game was sealed by Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor, with Kohli’s 24 off 17 balls ensuring RCB’s win on the second last ball of the 18th over. Despite Muttiah Muralitharan’s brilliant spell for CSK, RCB chased down the target.
 
 
2. RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2019

In a nail-biting contest at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB set a target of 161/7. Parthiv Patel’s 56 off 37 and quick knocks from AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali helped set a competitive total. Despite MS Dhoni’s brilliant 84 off 48, CSK fell short by just 1 run, thanks to a remarkable run-out by Parthiv Patel on the final ball of the match.
 
3. RCB vs CSK, Chennai, 2012
RCB posted an imposing total of 205, with Chris Gayle (68 off 35) and Virat Kohli (57 off 46) leading the charge. Despite a strong response from CSK, including Faf du Plessis’ 71 off 46 and MS Dhoni’s quickfire 41, CSK chased the target on the last ball with five wickets in hand, with Muttiah Muralitharan’s three-wicket haul not enough to stop them. 
4. RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2018
In another high-scoring thriller, RCB posted 205/4, with AB de Villiers’ explosive 68 off 30 and Quinton de Kock’s crucial half-century. Despite losing early wickets, MS Dhoni (70 off 34) and Ambati Rayudu (82 off 53) guided CSK to victory in 19.4 overs, chasing down the target despite Yuzvendra Chahal’s efforts for RCB.
 
5. RCB vs CSK, Ranchi, 2014
In this low-scoring encounter, CSK could only manage 139/4, with Suresh Raina’s 62 off 48 being the standout contribution. RCB’s disciplined bowling attack restricted CSK. Chris Gayle (46 off 50) anchored the chase, while AB de Villiers’ quick 28 off 14 balls guided RCB to victory on the second-last ball.

MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

