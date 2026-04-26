IPL 2026 CSK vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a venue known for its spin-friendly conditions and tactical battles. CSK enter the match with strong home form and a well-balanced squad that has shown resilience in pressure situations.

Their batting has been anchored by Sanju Samson’s consistency at the top, while contributions from Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and Jamie Overton have strengthened the middle and lower order. With the ball, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, and Akeal Hosein have provided control and wicket-taking ability.

GT, meanwhile, rely heavily on their top-order strength. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler form one of the most dangerous batting trios in the tournament, capable of dominating any attack. However, their middle-order inconsistency remains a concern. Their bowling unit, led by Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, brings pace and aggression, while Rashid Khan remains the key threat in Chennai conditions where spin is expected to play a major role.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With both teams eyeing crucial points in the standings, this contest promises a high-intensity battle between CSK’s spin-heavy home advantage and GT’s top-order firepower. Conditions at Chepauk are likely to make shot selection and middle-over strategy decisive.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs GT, IPL 2026

The MA Chidambaram Stadium surface has become noticeably more favourable for batting in recent years compared to its traditionally spin-dominant nature. Although it does not consistently offer sharp turn like before, spinners such as Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad can still find some grip if they vary their pace and lengths smartly.

At the same time, seamers who rely on hitting hard lengths and using slower deliveries are likely to be more effective than those depending purely on pace. Control and variation will be crucial for success on this surface.

CSK record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK have played 94 matches at this venue over the years, winning 53 and losing 27 encounters in the past.

GT record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Gujarat Titans have never won at this venue with the team losing 2 games in as many matches.

CSK vs GT head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK and GT have met two times in Chennai, with the host team winning each and every time.

What happened during the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium took place in IPL 2026 recently between CSK and KKR which was won by the hosts by 32 runs.