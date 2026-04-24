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IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also enjoyed a positive season overall, though a few inconsistent performances have affected their momentum.

RR vs SRH IPL 2026

RR vs SRH IPL 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

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Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their strong form when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25.
 
RR have been one of the most consistent sides this season, delivering solid performances in both batting and bowling departments. Their batting has been boosted by the outstanding form of young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while their bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer, has stepped up in key moments. They come into this match after a convincing 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, which has further strengthened their confidence.
 
 
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also enjoyed a positive season overall, though a few inconsistent performances have affected their momentum. With four wins in seven matches, they continue to rely on their aggressive batting style, which has helped them secure dominant wins against strong opponents. Having already beaten Rajasthan earlier in the season, SRH will take confidence from that result as they prepare for another tough challenge in Jaipur.
 
With both teams performing well and aiming to climb higher in the standings, this clash promises to be a closely fought and entertaining encounter. 

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IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma
 
Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga 
 
Impact Player: Salil Arora 
 
RR vs SRH head-to-head in IPL
 
Total matches played: 22
RR won: 9
SRH won: 13
No result: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Brijesh Sharma
 
SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Smaran Ravichandran, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Krains Fuletra
 
IPL 2026 match on April 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live toss, RR vs SRH telecast and live streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 25 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in Match 36 of IPL 2026 on Saturday, April 25.
 
Where will the RR vs SRH match be played?
The IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
 
What time will the RR vs SRH toss happen?
The toss for the RR vs SRH match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST on April 25.
 
Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs SRH live?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch RR vs SRH live streaming in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

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