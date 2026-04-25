IPL 2026: CSK vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 26 in Match 37 of IPL 2026. CSK head into this clash brimming with confidence after a dominant 103-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Sanju Samson starred with a superb unbeaten 101, anchoring the innings and guiding CSK to 207/6. The bowlers then took over, with Akeal Hosein delivering a match-winning spell of four wickets as MI were bowled out for just 104.

Returning to their home venue after two away fixtures, CSK will look to build on their strong form and strengthen their playoff push. They have adapted well despite injury concerns and appear well-balanced in both departments. At Chepauk, they have won two of their three matches so far.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure after back-to-back defeats. They suffered a heavy 99-run loss to Mumbai Indians and followed it up with a five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite a brilliant century from Sai Sudharsan. While their bowling attack remains a strength, inconsistency in the middle order continues to be a concern.

IPL 2026: CSK vs GT probable playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Akeal Hosein

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

CSK vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 8

CSK won: 4

GT won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh

GT squad for IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

IPL 2026 match on April 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, live toss, CSK vs GT telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 25 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in Match 36 of IPL 2026 on Sunday, April 26.

Where will the CSK vs GT match be played?

The IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

What time will the CSK vs GT toss happen?

The toss for the CSK vs GT match is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST on April 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs GT live?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch CSK vs GT live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.