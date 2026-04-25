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IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

With both sides performing well and pushing for higher positions on the points table, this match promises to be a competitive and entertaining contest in Jaipur.

RR vs SRH player battle

RR vs SRH player battle

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their impressive run in IPL 2026 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25. RR have been among the most consistent teams this season, showing strong balance in both batting and bowling departments. 
 
Their batting lineup has been significantly strengthened by the emergence of young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has provided stability and impact at the top. On the bowling front, Jofra Archer has led the attack brilliantly, delivering crucial breakthroughs at key moments to keep the team competitive in tight situations. They enter this fixture full of confidence after a commanding 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, a result that has boosted their momentum in the tournament.
 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a fairly positive campaign so far, although a few inconsistent performances have prevented them from building sustained dominance. With four victories from seven matches, SRH have relied heavily on their aggressive batting approach, which has helped them secure some dominant wins against strong opposition. Notably, they had already defeated Rajasthan earlier in the season, giving them added confidence heading into this encounter.
 
With both sides performing well and pushing for higher positions on the points table, this match promises to be a competitive and entertaining contest in Jaipur.
 
Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

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Matches: 15
Wins: 7
Losses: 8
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 46.67%
 
Ishan Kishan’s captaincy record in IPL (SRH)
Matches: 6
Wins: 3
Losses: 3
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 50%
 
IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs SRH
 
Rajasthan Royals’ opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been outstanding, scoring 499 runs together, with Sooryavanshi emerging as the leading run-scorer at a strike rate of 220.86. Dhruv Jurel has been the third-highest scorer with 181 runs at a strong strike rate near 170. 
 
However, the middle order, including Riyan Parag (81) and Shimron Hetmyer (61), has struggled for consistency. Ravindra Jadeja impressed with an unbeaten 43 against LSG and has also taken six wickets economically. In bowling, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi lead with 11 wickets each, while Nandre Burger has contributed eight wickets so far.
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma
 
Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 
 
RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Brijesh Sharma
 
IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs RR
 
SRH’s top order of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan is expected to provide an explosive start. Abhishek has been in outstanding form with 323 runs at a strike rate of 215, while Kishan has contributed 238 runs and is likely to continue as wicketkeeper. Travis Head, however, has been inconsistent so far this season. 
 
Heinrich Klaasen has been a standout performer with 320 runs and sits near the top of the Orange Cap standings. Nitish Kumar Reddy adds balance with his all-round skills, while the bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins’ expected return, looks strengthened with support from Shivam Kumar, Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga 
 
Impact Player: Salil Arora 
 
SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Smaran Ravichandran, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Krains Fuletra
 
IPL 2026: RR vs SRH key player battles 
SRH batters vs RR bowlers player battle
SRH Batter RR Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR
Travis Head Sandeep Sharma 5 36 2 124
Travis Head Tushar Deshpande 4 25 2 192
Travis Head Jofra Archer 5 47 2 168
Travis Head Ravindra Jadeja 5 14 2 93
Abhishek Sharma Jofra Archer 7 62 1 177
Abhishek Sharma Ravindra Jadeja 5 35 1 130
Ishan Kishan Sandeep Sharma 10 82 4 161
Ishan Kishan Tushar Deshpande 5 49 0 163
Ishan Kishan Ravi Bishnoi 9 48 4 104
Ishan Kishan Jofra Archer 6 63 0 166
Ishan Kishan Ravindra Jadeja 7 34 1 110
Liam Livingstone Ravi Bishnoi 7 69 1 160
Liam Livingstone Jofra Archer 5 58 1 187
Heinrich Klaasen Sandeep Sharma 4 40 2 154
Heinrich Klaasen Nandre Burger 6 46 1 139
Heinrich Klaasen Ravi Bishnoi 6 57 0 178
Heinrich Klaasen Ravindra Jadeja 5 26 1 124
  RR batters vs SRH bowlers player battle 
RR batters vs SRH bowlers player battle
RR Batter SRH Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR
Riyan Parag Harshal Patel 4 49 3 169
Riyan Parag Pat Cummins 3 14 2 108
Shimron Hetmyer Harshal Patel 6 55 1 141
Shimron Hetmyer Pat Cummins 5 22 0 147
Ravindra Jadeja Harshal Patel 7 78 1 205
Ravindra Jadeja Pat Cummins 8 31 0 115
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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