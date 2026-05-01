IPL 2026: CSK vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Two of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), will be hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026 when they battle each other in match 44 of the season at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Mumbai.

The game between the two sides has always been a high-stakes one given their rivalry numbers; however, their upcoming game will have more than just historical pride at stake.

CSK currently sits sixth in the points table with three wins and five losses, while MI are in ninth spot with just two wins and six losses. A loss for any side will put them in danger of missing the playoffs this season.

In terms of team combination, CSK has been struggling to find the perfect balance following their series of injuries, especially that of Ayush Mhatre. They tried Matthew Short and Urvil Patel, but they have not been able to produce the impact Ayush used to.

On top of that, CSK management has confirmed that MS Dhoni has suffered a fresh injury a few days back, which means he is also unlikely to return. CSK’s bowling has been good on the spin end, but the pacers have been inconsistent. In batting, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found his rhythm vs GT, but he will need to continue the momentum against MI if he wants to keep his team up and running in the playoff race.

On the other hand, MI have also suffered a huge blow with the absence of Rohit Sharma at the top. However, batting is not the concern for MI; it is their bowling. Their lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah has looked off colour, and no other pacer has been able to provide cover for him.

In the spin department, Allah Ghazanfar has been brilliant, but Santner’s injury has dented the spin attack too. MI have called up seasoned South African Keshav Maharaj, who can be handed his debut cap given the nature of Chennai’s wicket.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of CSK, top performers, remaining fixtures All in all, the El Clasico of IPL will be a battle of survival when two of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history clash on Saturday.

IPL 2026: CSK vs MI playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishnan Ghosh

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Impact players: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Kris Bhagat

CSK vs MI head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 39

CSK won: 19

MI won: 21

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026 match on May 2: CSK vs MI live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 2 (Thursday) in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash in match 44 of IPL 2026 on May 2 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match?

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs MI take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs MI cricket match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 2.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match in India?