IPL 2026 DC vs GT: Delhi weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on the Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of Indian Premier League 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. However, the spotlight isn’t just on the contest between bat and ball, as weather conditions in the capital have become a major talking point following a spell of unseasonal rain in recent days.

The ongoing tournament has already been impacted by weather interruptions, with one game in Kolkata being abandoned due to rain and another shortened contest elsewhere. Now, Delhi faces a similar threat, with forecasts suggesting uncertain conditions throughout the day.

Delhi weather report for Wednesday

There are low chances of rain around the build up to the game at 4-5 PM IST, however that wouldn't be expected to delay proceedings on the night.

Despite this, there is some relief on the horizon. A brief sunny window is expected later in the afternoon, which should help dry the surface, although a slight chance of light rain may still linger. Importantly, no rainfall is predicted during the evening hours when the toss and match are scheduled, with clearer skies expected to take over.

Temperatures are likely to stay on the higher side, ranging from 28°C to 35°C, with humidity adding to the challenge for players. While the match is expected to proceed, earlier rain could influence the outfield and pitch, making the role of the ground staff crucial in ensuring smooth play.

What will happen if DC vs GT match gets washed away?

If the DC vs GT IPL 2026 match on Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium gets washed away, both teams will be given one point each. This will put DC at the top of the points table with five points in three games, while GT will also have their first points of the season.

Shortened match scenario

If rain decides to interrupt proceedings, the umpires will see if there is time for a minimum five-overs-per-side game to take place for which the action must start by 10:56 PM, meaning the toss should happen no later than 10:46 PM. A contest reduced to this format would significantly favor attacking batting, effectively turning the game into a fast-paced, high-scoring showdown.