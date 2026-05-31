RCB vs GT final today: Where can the IPL 2026 summit clash be won or lost?
RCB and GT meet in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. From Kohli vs Rabada to Gill vs Bhuvneshwar, here are the key battles and match-ups that could decide the title.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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The grand finale between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans (GT) could be decided in three phases: the Powerplay battle, how RCB handle Rashid Khan through the middle overs, and which side executes better at the death in Ahmedabad today.
In IPL 2026, RCB have built their campaign around an experienced batting unit and a pace attack that strikes early. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, rely heavily on the consistency of their top three and the ability of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj to make inroads with the new ball. With both teams possessing strong pace attacks and explosive batting line-ups, the contest may hinge on which side wins the key individual match-ups.
GT's top order vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
One of the most important battles could come in the opening overs when Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes on Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Bhuvneshwar has enjoyed success against both batters and has troubled them throughout the season.
|Rashid vs RCB top batters
|Match-up
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Kohli vs Rashid
|12
|131
|3
|134
|Padikkal vs Rashid
|9
|40
|5
|91
|Tim David vs Rashid
|17
|70
|3
|130
|Patidar vs Rashid
|3
|34
|0
|213
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If Bhuvneshwar can remove one of Gill or Buttler early, RCB could expose a Gujarat middle order that has not been tested as often as its top three.
Rabada-Siraj vs RCB's top order
GT's new-ball pair has been among the most effective in the tournament. Rabada leads the wicket charts with 28 wickets, while Siraj has claimed 14 Powerplay wickets.
The spotlight will be on Rabada's duel with Virat Kohli and Siraj's contest against Devdutt Padikkal.
|RCB top batters vs Rabada and Siraj
|Match-up
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Kohli vs Rabada (T20s)
|17
|131
|5
|144
|Padikkal vs Siraj (IPL)
|8
|45
|3
|141
Interestingly, Kohli has chosen to attack Rabada aggressively this season.
|Kohli vs Rabada in IPL 2026
|Match-up
|Inns
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|SR
|Kohli vs Rabada (IPL 2026)
|3
|63
|31
|1
|203
If Kohli survives the Powerplay and maintains that scoring rate, RCB could seize early control. If Rabada strikes first, Gujarat's chances improve significantly.
Rashid Khan vs RCB's middle order
The middle overs could decide the direction of the match. Rashid Khan remains GT's leading spinner and has taken 17 wickets in overs seven to 16 this season.
His match-ups against Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal could be crucial.
|Rashid Khan vs RCB's middle order
|Match-up
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Kohli vs Rashid
|12
|131
|3
|134
|Padikkal vs Rashid
|9
|40
|5
|91
|Tim David vs Rashid
|17
|70
|3
|130
|Patidar vs Rashid
|3
|34
|0
|213
Padikkal has struggled against Rashid, while Patidar has dominated the leg-spinner in their limited meetings. That contest could determine whether RCB accelerate or stall through the middle overs.
Jason Holder's role in the middle overs
Jason Holder has quietly become one of GT's most influential bowlers, taking 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5. His ability to break partnerships could be vital against RCB's middle order.
|RCB top batters vs Holder
|Match-up
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Kohli vs Holder
|10
|98
|4
|185
|Padikkal vs Holder
|9
|52
|2
|116
|Tim David vs Holder
|13
|136
|3
|252
Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. Photo: Creimas for IPL
|Kohli vs Holder
|Match-up
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Kohli vs Holder (IPL 2026)
|2
|32
|2
|188
Other key match-ups that will define the IPL 2026 grand finale winner
|Top-order comparison
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|50s/100s
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|15
|600
|50
|164
|04/01
|Phil Salt (RCB)
|6
|202
|33.7
|168
|2/0
|Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
|14
|463
|35.6
|171
|3/0
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|15
|722
|48.1
|164
|06/01
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|16
|710
|47.3
|160
|08/01
|Jos Buttler (GT)
|16
|507
|39
|157
|4/0
|Captains' comparison
|Player
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|50s/100s
|Sixes
|Rajat Patidar (RCB)
|486
|44.2
|197
|5/0
|41
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|722
|48.1
|164
|06/01
|33
|Middle-order firepower
|Player
|Runs
|SR
|Key Highlight
|Rajat Patidar
|486
|197
|41 sixes
|Tim David
|281
|194
|SR 236 at death overs
|Venkatesh Iyer
|177
|184
|Avg 59
|Washington Sundar
|327
|153
|2 fifties
|Rahul Tewatia
|183
|144
|Avg 30.5
|Jason Holder
|58
|123
|Finisher/all-round option
|Pace attack comparison
|Bowler
|Team
|Wkts
|Econ
|SR
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|28
|9.4
|13.2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|26
|8
|13.6
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|18
|9.1
|19.3
|Rasikh Salam
|RCB
|16
|9.7
|14.6
|Jason Holder
|GT
|17
|7.5
|12.8
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|13
|9.6
|21.9
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|16
|10.5
|14
|Playoff performers
|Player
|Playoff Runs/Wickets
|Average
|SR/Econ
|Rajat Patidar
|338 runs
|112.7
|SR 193
|Venkatesh Iyer
|253 runs
|63.3
|SR 154
|Shubman Gill
|581 runs
|48.4
|SR 150
|Sai Sudharsan
|291 runs
|58.2
|SR 173
|Jos Buttler
|272 runs
|90.7
|SR 159
|Josh Hazlewood
|14 wkts
|—
|SR 11.6
|Jason Holder
|10 wkts
|—
|SR 12
|Ahmedabad specialists
|Player
|Inns
|Runs/Wkts
|Avg/Econ
|Shubman Gill
|31
|1,374 runs
|Avg 49.1
|Sai Sudharsan
|26
|1,271 runs
|Avg 50.8
|Jos Buttler
|17
|658 runs
|Avg 47.0
|Virat Kohli
|8
|290 runs
|Avg 48.3
|Kagiso Rabada
|14
|25 wickets
|Econ 9.1
|Mohammed Siraj
|19
|21 wickets
|Econ 9.1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|14 wickets
|Econ 7.2
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 6:43 PM IST