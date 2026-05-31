RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 final match today?
The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT Final match.
BS Web Team New Delhi
The stage is set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 final as the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Both sides will be aiming to lift their second IPL trophy and cap off an impressive campaign in style. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and invited Shubman Gill-led GT to bat first.
IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
|IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
IPL 2026 Final match: RCB vs GT live toss, telecast and live streaming details
Which teams will clash on May 31 in the IPL 2026 Final match?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will clash in the Final match of IPL 2026 on May 31.
What is the venue of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match?
Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 Final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
When will the live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match take place?
The live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 31.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Final match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match in India?
The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT Final match.
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 6:28 PM IST