RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 final match today?

The stage is set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 final as the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Both sides will be aiming to lift their second IPL trophy and cap off an impressive campaign in style. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and invited Shubman Gill-led GT to bat first.

The coin flip of the final match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Rajat Patidar (RCB): We'll bowl first. It's a pretty good wicket. Don't think it'll change much. Lot of memories, last year. We have to do our best to win this match. It's important to be in the present. Let's control the controllables. Always love to play at this stadium. Same team. Shubman Gill (GT): We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore). IPL 2026 final RCB vs GT playing 11: RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam Impact players: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox GT playing 11: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

IPL 2026 Final match: RCB vs GT live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 31 in the IPL 2026 Final match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will clash in the Final match of IPL 2026 on May 31.

What is the venue of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 Final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 31.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Final match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT Final match.