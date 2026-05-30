Playing at home will be an advantage: Gill ahead of IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill believes playing at their home ground could provide his side with a crucial edge in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

The summit clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where GT will aim to secure their second IPL title.

Gill, while talking to the media in a press conference on the eve of the final, said familiarity with the conditions could work in the team's favour, although he stressed that expectations surrounding the final do not weigh heavily on him.

Gujarat enter the title clash after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, while RCB qualified directly through Qualifier 1.

Gill sees home conditions as an advantage

Ahead of the final, Gill said he does not feel burdened by expectations despite standing on the verge of winning his first IPL title as captain.

The GT skipper stated that playing in Ahmedabad provides an advantage because the team understands the nature of the wicket and the dimensions of the ground. He added that familiarity with the venue helps players identify the style of cricket required to succeed there.

ALSO READ: Slow start followed up by a valiant comeback: GT's road to IPL 2026 final Gill also noted that winning the final would make it a great season for Gujarat, though he described the campaign as a good one regardless of the outcome.

Mental strength will be key in final

Gujarat have travelled extensively in recent days, playing Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala before facing Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur in Qualifier 2 and then returning to Ahmedabad for the final.

Addressing concerns over fatigue, Gill acknowledged that RCB may have a physical advantage after enjoying more rest. However, he maintained that finals are decided more by mental strength than physical freshness.

According to Gill, the team that handles the pressure better and remains mentally prepared for the challenge is more likely to emerge victorious.

GT backing their batting approach

While several teams have adopted an ultra-aggressive batting strategy this season, Gujarat have relied on a method built around preserving wickets and accelerating later in the innings.

Gill defended the approach, saying the primary objective is to get the job done regardless of the style used. He explained that accumulating singles and doubles remains a key aspect of the team's batting philosophy, particularly on surfaces that can occasionally be slower.

The opener added that reducing dot balls and rotating strike consistently gives teams a better chance of posting competitive totals.

Bowlers benefiting from traditional lengths

Gill also praised Gujarat's bowling unit for effectively using traditional good-length deliveries with the new ball throughout the tournament.

He explained that the ideal length varies depending on the nature of the pitch, but maintained that a good-length ball remains one of the most difficult deliveries for batters to attack early in an innings.

The GT captain highlighted the team's use of short-pitched bowling against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, saying the bowlers executed their bouncers with exceptional accuracy. He added that the success achieved through that tactic played a significant role in restricting the opposition and helping Gujarat secure a place in the final.