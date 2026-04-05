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IPL 2026 stats: RCB vs CSK pitch report, Chinnaswamy stadium highest score

RCB began their campaign on a high note with a solid win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and will now be looking to continue their momentum in their second consecutive home game.

RCB vs CSK pitch report

RCB vs CSK pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2026 tonight promises to be thrilling, as it takes place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to field first on the night.
 
RCB began their campaign on a high note with a solid win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and will now be looking to continue their momentum in their second consecutive home game.
 
Chennai Super Kings, however, have struggled to find their rhythm, losing both of their opening matches. They were defeated first by Rajasthan Royals and then by Punjab Kings at Chepauk, with both losses coming while defending a total. The team will need to tighten their bowling performance to turn things around.
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch Report for RCB vs CSK
 
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has long been recognized as a batting paradise, offering conditions that favor stroke-making and big totals. Its flat pitch and short boundaries often allow batters to play freely, leading to high-scoring encounters that excite fans. Despite this, spinners have consistently made their presence felt, using variations and clever flight to pick up crucial wickets and stem the flow of runs. 
 
Over the years, the stadium has witnessed some memorable IPL battles, many of which have gone down to the wire, thrilling spectators with nail-biting finishes. Historically, the team batting second has often found success at this venue, chasing down challenging targets with relative ease thanks to predictable bounce and true-paced outfields.  
IPL 2026 Match 10, SRH vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Considering recent trends and the characteristics of the pitch, it’s expected that the team chasing on Sunday will again have an advantage, making for another exciting, high-scoring contest in Bengaluru. 
 
IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
RCB have played a total of 118 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 70 matches and losing 44 of them over the years. 4 matches have ended in a no result or tie.
 
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
CSK have played a total of 23 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium and have won 10 match over the years, losing the other 12. 1 match ended in no result. 
 
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK head-to-head at Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
RCB vs CSK H2H at Chinnaswamy
Match Date Winner Margin Ground
May 3, 2025 RCB 2 runs Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
May 18, 2024 RCB 27 runs Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
Apr 17, 2023 CSK 8 runs Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
May 24, 2014 CSK 8 wickets Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
May 22, 2011 RCB 8 wickets Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
Apr 25, 2012 No Result - Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
Apr 28, 2008 CSK 13 runs Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
Mar 23, 2010 RCB 36 runs Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
Apr 21, 2019 RCB 1 run Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
Apr 25, 2018 CSK 5 wickets Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
 
What happened in the last IPL match played at Chinnaswamy Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was during IPL 2025 between RCB and SRH and the hosts won the tie by 6 wickets on the night.
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium: Key stats 
Chinnaswamy stadium key stats (in 2025)
Metric Value
Matches 6
Bat 1st Won 2
Bat 2nd Won 4
Avg 1st Innings Score 190/7
Lowest Total Defended 205
Highest Target Chased 202
200+ Totals 5 times in 5 matches
Sixes Per Match 21
Pace Bowling Overs % 65.00%
Pace Bowling Wickets 51
Pace Bowling Avg 27.3
Pace Bowling Economy 9.9
Pace Balls per Wicket 17
Spin Bowling Overs % 35.00%
Spin Bowling Wickets 18
Spin Bowling Avg 37.1
Spin Bowling Economy 8.7
Spin Balls per Wicket 26
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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