IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

A big clash is on the cards as Mumbai Indians lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

Mumbai Indians have had a difficult start to their season, managing just one win from their opening four matches. The five-time champions have struggled to build momentum, and key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will be crucial if MI are to stage a comeback at home and get their campaign back on track.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have been one of the standout teams so far in IPL 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, they have looked balanced and dominant, winning three out of four games. Their batting lineup has been consistent, while the bowling unit has stepped up in key situations, giving them strong early-season form and confidence heading into this fixture.

The rivalry adds extra intrigue, with PBKS having beaten MI in the 2025 Qualifier 2, making recent history slightly in their favour. However, with the head-to-head record fairly even overall, both sides will see this as a chance to assert dominance.

Wankhede Stadium: Pitch report for MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is widely regarded as a batting-friendly venue, offering true bounce and a lightning-fast outfield that favours stroke play. In IPL 2026 so far, the ground has hosted two matches, and remarkably, all four innings played here have crossed the 220-run mark, highlighting just how high-scoring conditions have been.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Injury blow to LSG! Rishabh Pant walks off injured vs RCB The surface allows batters to play through the line with confidence, making it a paradise for aggressive batting line-ups. With two strong batting units set to face off, the contest is expected to be another run-fest, and fans could be treated to a thrilling, high-scoring encounter.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium

MI have played a total of 33 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 22 matches and losing 11 of them over the years. One match ended in a no result or tie.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings have played just 7 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on 4 occasions, losing out the other 3 ties.

IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

MI vs PBKS H2H at Wankhede No. Year Winner Margin 1 2008 PBKS 1 run 2 2011 MI 8 wickets 3 2012 MI 5 wickets 4 2013 MI 4 runs 5 2015 PBKS 39 runs 6 2016 MI 6 wickets 7 2017 PBKS 7 runs 8 2018 MI 3 runs 9 2019 MI 5 wickets 10 2020 PBKS Super Over 11 2023 PBKS 13 runs Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 1 times at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, with the hosts winning 6 and Punjab winning 5 times over the years.

What happened in the last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium was Match 20 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB.

Mumbai failed to chase down the mammoth 241-run target as RCB won the tie by 18 runs on the night.