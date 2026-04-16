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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

With the Wankhede Stadium traditionally offering batting-friendly conditions and short boundaries, another high-scoring and closely contested encounter is expected.

MI vs PBKS pitch report

MI vs PBKS pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:42 PM IST

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A big clash is on the cards as Mumbai Indians lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.
 
Mumbai Indians have had a difficult start to their season, managing just one win from their opening four matches. The five-time champions have struggled to build momentum, and key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will be crucial if MI are to stage a comeback at home and get their campaign back on track.
 
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have been one of the standout teams so far in IPL 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, they have looked balanced and dominant, winning three out of four games. Their batting lineup has been consistent, while the bowling unit has stepped up in key situations, giving them strong early-season form and confidence heading into this fixture.
 
 
The rivalry adds extra intrigue, with PBKS having beaten MI in the 2025 Qualifier 2, making recent history slightly in their favour. However, with the head-to-head record fairly even overall, both sides will see this as a chance to assert dominance.
 
With the Wankhede Stadium traditionally offering batting-friendly conditions and short boundaries, another high-scoring and closely contested encounter is expected. 

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Wankhede Stadium: Pitch report for MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026
 
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is widely regarded as a batting-friendly venue, offering true bounce and a lightning-fast outfield that favours stroke play. In IPL 2026 so far, the ground has hosted two matches, and remarkably, all four innings played here have crossed the 220-run mark, highlighting just how high-scoring conditions have been. 
 
The surface allows batters to play through the line with confidence, making it a paradise for aggressive batting line-ups. With two strong batting units set to face off, the contest is expected to be another run-fest, and fans could be treated to a thrilling, high-scoring encounter. 
 
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
 
MI have played a total of 33 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 22 matches and losing 11 of them over the years. One match ended in a no result or tie.
 
IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
 
Punjab Kings have played just 7 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on 4 occasions, losing out the other 3 ties.
 
IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
 
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 1 times at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, with the hosts winning 6 and Punjab winning 5 times over the years. 
MI vs PBKS H2H at Wankhede
No. Year Winner Margin
1 2008 PBKS 1 run
2 2011 MI 8 wickets
3 2012 MI 5 wickets
4 2013 MI 4 runs
5 2015 PBKS 39 runs
6 2016 MI 6 wickets
7 2017 PBKS 7 runs
8 2018 MI 3 runs
9 2019 MI 5 wickets
10 2020 PBKS Super Over
11 2023 PBKS 13 runs
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium was Match 20 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB.
 
Mumbai failed to chase down the mammoth 241-run target as RCB won the tie by 18 runs on the night.
 
Wankhede Stadium: Key stats 
Wankhede Stadium key T20 stats (In 2026)
Category Details
Matches Played 10
Batting First Won 6
Batting Second Won 4
Average 1st Innings Score 193/7
Lowest Total Defended 161
Highest Target Chased 221
200+ Totals 7 times (in 10 matches)
Sixes Per Match 21
Pace Overs % 53.00%
Pace Wickets 59
Pace Average 34.5
Pace Economy 10
Pace Balls per Wicket 21
Spin Overs % 47.00%
Spin Wickets 53
Spin Average 30
Spin Economy 8.9
Spin Balls per Wicket 20
 

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Topics : Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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