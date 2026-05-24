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MI vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to sign off from a difficult season with a positive result in front of their home supporters.

MI vs RR

MI vs RR

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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The league phase of IPL 2026 is nearing its final stretch, with Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals in Match 69 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on May 24. The encounter carries major importance for both sides, although their motivations heading into the game are completely different.
 
Mumbai Indians will be aiming to sign off from a difficult season with a positive result in front of their home supporters. The five-time champions have struggled to maintain momentum throughout the campaign and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. With a top-four finish no longer possible, MI will now focus on restoring some pride and finishing the season strongly. Hardik Pandya’s side enter the contest after a disappointing four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match.
 
 
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth. The 2008 IPL champions still control their own destiny and know that a win over Mumbai Indians would officially secure qualification for the knockout stage with a top-four finish.
 
RR will also draw confidence from their previous meeting against MI this season. In the rain-hit clash in Guwahati, the Royals produced an impressive performance to register a comfortable 27-run victory earlier in the tournament.   
IPL 2026 MI vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 24 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on May 24.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on May 24?
 
The toss for the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on May 24?
 
The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on their app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians

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First Published: May 24 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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