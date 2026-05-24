Jayawardene breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah's difficult IPL 2026 campaign

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah carried a minor injury concern from the T20 World Cup into IPL 2026, which impacted the fast bowler’s rhythm and sharpness during the early phase of the season.

Speaking ahead of MI’s final league-stage clash against Rajasthan Royals, Jayawardene explained how the franchise carefully managed Bumrah’s workload while helping him recover fully.

Bumrah played through injury after T20 World Cup

Jayawardene disclosed that Bumrah entered the IPL while still recovering from a niggle suffered during India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign.

"(It is due to) a combination of a few things. Coming back from the (T20) World Cup, he had a slight niggle which he played with through the World Cup, so we gave him adequate rest to come back," Jayawardene said.

The MI coach explained that Bumrah required time to gradually return to full rhythm, especially during the first few matches of the season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 KKR vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats "(In) the first 4-5 games, it was a gradual build-up for him to get over that niggle he had. You could see the pace was dropped because of that, and now he's back to his pace. The last 4-5 games have been good."

MI carefully managed Bumrah’s workload

Jayawardene revealed that Mumbai Indians remained cautious with Bumrah’s preparation and bowling workload throughout the tournament.

"(We have had) good conversations, and Bumrah is very experienced now. It was a collective conversation with his training staff, like where do we push him and how do we, there was workload management as well, how much he could bowl in nets in preparation," he said.

The former Sri Lanka captain added that MI even tried different tactical approaches to reduce pressure on Bumrah during matches.

"Initially, we tried to tactically also bowl him in situations so that he's not under pressure. But being the lead bowler, he was always under pressure, like bowling at the death."

Jayawardene backs Bumrah to return stronger

Despite Bumrah’s modest return of four wickets in 13 matches, Jayawardene praised the pacer’s commitment and attitude during a challenging campaign.

"But I wouldn't worry about Booms, I think he's in good spirit and he will come back strong."

He also highlighted how Bumrah worked hard on correcting his no-ball issues during the season.

"He was bowling quite a few no-balls this season, if you remember, that has to do with the build-up, so that is something that he again went back and worked on."

Jayawardene insisted that there are no major fitness concerns surrounding Bumrah anymore.

"The last few games, he was top notch. He was all back again, bowling that 140 kmph mark, he was nailing the yorkers."