IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The race for the playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has intensified with only 16 matches left to go in the group stage. In a crucial game in the race, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday, May 11, in match 55 of the season.

PBKS, after starting their season with a seven-game unbeaten run, have lost three matches in a row and slipped down to the number three spot. They can still reach a maximum of 21 points. While a loss against DC will not put them in a do-or-die situation immediately, it will place them in a precarious position, especially with a stacked middle-of-the-table race.

PBKS, since the start of the season, have been struggling with the ball, but their batters had been bailing them out on most occasions. However, in the last three games, their top order has completely collapsed, with Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer all failing to deliver runs.

Marcus Stoinis and Suryansh Shedge have provided crucial support in the middle order, but the previous edition’s runners-up will need their bowlers and top order to step up if they wish to avoid a late slip-up in the season.

On the other hand, the equation is simple for DC. They need to win at any cost to stay alive in the playoff race; anything less will confirm their exit from the tournament. For DC, the trouble lies in all departments. Except for Rahul and a few innings from Pathum Nissanka, their top order has been underwhelming.

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IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Arya, Brar, Bartlett, Musheer, Vinod

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Abhishek Porel, David Miller

PBKS vs DC head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 36

DC won: 17

PBKS won: 18

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abhishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026 match on May 11: PBKS vs DC live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 11 (Monday) in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash in match 55 of IPL 2026 on May 11 (Monday).

What is the venue of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match?

Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs DC take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs DC cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 11.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs DC match.