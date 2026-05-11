PBKS vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Monday, May 11, as Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in Match No. 55 of the season. With the tournament approaching the business end, both sides have plenty riding on this encounter as the race for the playoffs continues to intensify.

Punjab Kings started the campaign in dominant fashion and were among the most consistent teams during the first half of the season. However, their form has dipped at a crucial stage, with the side entering this contest on the back of three straight defeats. Even so, PBKS remain firmly in the playoff race thanks to their strong start earlier in the tournament. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab-based franchise will be eager to return to winning ways, knowing that a victory could lift them to the top end of the points table and boost their qualification hopes significantly.

IPL 2026 Match 55, PBKS vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 IPL 2026 PBKS VS DC broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are in a far more precarious situation. With only a handful of league games remaining, DC can no longer afford slip-ups in the competition. Another defeat could officially knock them out of playoff contention, making Monday’s clash a must-win fixture. The Capitals will therefore be aiming to produce a strong all-round performance to keep their fading hopes alive.

How to watch PBKS vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 11 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on May 11?

The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 begin on May 11?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on its app and website.