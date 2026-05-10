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RCB vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.

RCB vs MI

RCB vs MI

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to arrest a worrying mid-season slide and revive their batting firepower when they take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians in a crucial Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.
 
After racing to four wins early in the campaign, RCB have stumbled in recent weeks, losing three of their last five matches to slip into a tightly packed playoffs battle. With 12 points from 10 games, Rajat Patidar’s men remain firmly in contention, but consecutive defeats against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have exposed cracks in their batting unit.
 
 
Virat Kohli has largely carried the burden at the top, while Jacob Bethell and Jitesh Sharma have struggled for consistency. RCB now face a formidable Mumbai bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah as MI arrive with renewed confidence following their successful 228-run chase against LSG, powered by Rohit Sharma’s explosive return to form. 
 
Now before the match begins, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

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IPL 2026 RCB vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch RCB vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 10 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on May 10.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 10?
 
The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 10?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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