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IPL 2026: Will Dhoni make his return in CSK vs SRH game today in Chennai?

Despite much speculation, there has been no official statement by CSK team management about Dhoni's return date

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 3:24 PM IST

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The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in crucial match 63 of IPL 2026 today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with a chance to enter the top four in the points table on the line.
 
However, one question being discussed among fans and experts ahead of the game is whether former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni will take the field today.
 
There has been no official word on whether Dhoni, who has been on the sidelines since the start of the season with a calf strain, will play against SRH. Fans will be hoping to see the veteran star player in CSK’s final home game of the season. 
 

Why Dhoni’s SRH return makes sense

Dhoni, a few years ago, said that he would like his final match to be in front of Chennai fans, and he could have the perfect opportunity to have that moment, as the growing injury concerns for him over the last couple of years make his return in IPL 2027 more than unlikely.

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Dhoni has not travelled much outside Chennai with the squad except for his visits to Hyderabad and Mumbai. If he chooses not to travel to Ahmedabad for the last game, then the match against SRH on Monday is the perfect occasion to make his return.
 
On top of that, CSK has been struggling to score runs at a quick pace in the death overs. Dhoni could come in as an impact player and go for some big hits straight away, the same way he has done since IPL 2024, and could hand CSK the advantage of an extra 10-15 runs.

Dhoni hits the nets on the eve of the SRH clash

According to a media report by The Indian Express, MS Dhoni was seen in the nets facing pacers and spinners alongside youngster Prashant Veer for approximately 30 minutes before heading back to the dressing room.
 
Dhoni also did some stretching and mobility exercises before getting into the nets, taking his total time on the ground to around 60 minutes.

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Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:24 PM IST

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