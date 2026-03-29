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IPL 2026: What is the highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium?

The ground witnessed England's remarkable 230 chase against South Africa in 2016, one of the highest in the format. Find highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium in T20s and T20Is here

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IPL key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a dominant batting performance to post 220 for four at the Wankede Stadium on March 29 against Mumbai Indians (MI), registering their second-highest total against the five-time champions in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
 
The score is only behind their 232 for two at Eden Gardens in 2019, underlining the scale of KKR’s effort on the night.
 
Explosive start sets the tone
 
KKR made an aggressive start after being put in to bat, with Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane launching a fierce assault on the MI bowlers. The opening pair added 78 runs in the powerplay, putting the opposition under immediate pressure.
 
 
Allen was particularly aggressive before Shardul Thakur provided MI with a breakthrough, dismissing the New Zealand batter and slowing KKR’s momentum.

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Rahane, Raghuvanshi anchor innings
 
Following the early burst, Rahane continued to anchor the innings, combining fluency with control. He found solid support in Raghuvanshi, as the duo stitched together a crucial partnership to keep the scoring rate high.
 
Both batters brought up well-compiled half-centuries, forming the backbone of KKR’s total and ensuring there was no let-up in intensity through the middle overs.
 
Cameron Green also chipped in with useful runs to maintain momentum.
 
Rinku adds finishing touch
 
In the closing stages, Rinku Singh provided the finishing flourish with a brisk cameo, pushing KKR past the 220 mark. However, MI managed to pull things back slightly at the death.
 
Thakur was the standout bowler for MI with three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah delivered a controlled spell in the latter overs to limit further damage.
 
Big chase on cards
 
KKR’s imposing total sets up a stiff chase for MI, although recent trends suggest that even 200-plus targets are not beyond reach. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful chase of 201 runs inside 16 overs in IPL 2026 opener will give MI hope as they prepare to respond.
 
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has emerged as a venue synonymous with high-scoring T20 chases. The ground witnessed England’s remarkable 230 chase against South Africa in 2016, one of the highest in the format.  IPL 2026, MI vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Domestic teams such as Puducherry and Kerala have also recorded successful pursuits above 220 and 210 respectively. Mumbai Indians dominate the list, completing multiple 200-plus chases, including wins over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
Delhi Capitals and Kerala have also featured among successful chasers. The data highlights Wankhede’s batting-friendly conditions, where even imposing targets are regularly overhauled with aggressive strokeplay.
 
Highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium
Team Score Overs Target Chased Opposition Date
England 230/8 19.4 230 South Africa 18/03/16
Puducherry 228/6 19.2 227 Andhra 15/01/21
Kerala 218/4 19 213 Delhi 15/01/21
Mumbai Indians 214/4 19.3 213 RR 30/04/23
Mumbai Indians 201/2 18 201 SRH 21/05/23
Mumbai Indians 200/4 16.3 200 RCB 09/05/23
Mumbai Indians 198/7 20 198 PBKS 10/04/19
Kerala 201/2 15.5 197 Mumbai 13/01/21
Mumbai Indians 199/3 15.3 197 RCB 11/04/24
Delhi Capitals 198/4 18.2 196 PBKS 18/04/21
 
Wankhede Stadium has established itself as a venue for high-scoring IPL chases as well, with Mumbai Indians leading the charts.
 
MI feature in six of the top successful chases, including a 214-run pursuit against Rajasthan Royals in 2023, the highest at the venue. They also chased 200-plus targets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru the same season.
 
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have also recorded notable wins, chasing targets close to 200. The data underlines Wankhede’s batting-friendly conditions, where chasing sides often dominate, making even imposing totals vulnerable under lights.
 
Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in IPL
Team Score Overs Target Chased Opposition Date
MI 214/4 19.3 213 RR 30/04/23
MI 201/2 18 201 SRH 21/05/23
MI 200/4 16.3 200 RCB 09/05/23
MI 198/7 20 198 PBKS 10/04/19
MI 199/3 15.3 197 RCB 11/04/24
DC 198/4 18.2 196 PBKS 18/04/21
GT 199/5 20 196 SRH 27/04/22
DC 195/3 20 195 MI 14/04/18
MI 195/5 14.4 190 RR 25/05/14
RR 190/4 19.4 190 PBKS 07/05/22
 
Highest successful run chases in T20I cricket at Wankhede Stadium
Team Score Overs Opposition Date
England 230/8 19.4 South Africa 18/03/16
West Indies 193/3 19.4 India 31/03/16
West Indies 183/4 18.1 England 16/03/16
England 181/4 20 India 22/12/12
Nepal 171/3 19.2 Scotland 17/02/26
India 139/5 19.2 Sri Lanka 24/02/26
West Indies 134/1 15.2 Nepal 15/02/26
Italy 124/0 12 Nepal 12/02/22
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders IPL News Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

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