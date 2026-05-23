IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, RR, KKR rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders

The race for the final playoff spot in IPL 2026 is nearing its end with the Punjab Kings having a chance to make a strong move as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium tonight. A win away from home would take Punjab back into the top 4 with 15 points, putting the pressure on Rajasthan and eventually knocking out Delhi Capitals from the playoff contention..

However, LSG have had some decent results recently and could pose a threat to Punjab's hopes on the night.

According to the latest IPL 2026 standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru finish their league stage at the top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches and an impressive net run rate of +0.783. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already secured playoff qualification as well, occupying second and third place respectively with 18 points each from 14 games.

Rajasthan Royals climbed to fourth position after their recent win, moving to 14 points and strengthening their playoff hopes. Punjab Kings slipped to fifth place with 13 points to their name.

KKR are still in contention with 13 points from 13 matches and sit at 6th spot for now. They are followed by Chennai who are already ruled out. Delhi follow closely at 8th with 13 points and could still qualify if other results go in their favour.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming At the bottom end of the table, Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out and are placed ninth with eight points. Lucknow Super Giants, also on eight points, remain rooted to the last spot due to an inferior net run rate.

IPL 2026 points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 9 5 0 18 0.783 2 Gujarat Titans 14 9 5 0 18 0.695 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 9 5 0 18 0.524 4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 14 0.083 5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 13 0.011 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345 8 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.51 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

GT's star opener Sai Sudharsan leads the top run-scorers' list with 638 runs to his name in 14 matches. He is followed by his opening partner and skipper Shubman Gill, who is in second spot with 616 runs to his name in 13 matches so far.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Sai Sudharsan 14 14 638 49.08 157.92 62 29 Shubman Gill 13 13 616 47.38 161.68 57 30 Heinrich Klaasen 14 14 606 50.5 159.47 46 30 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 13 13 579 44.54 236.33 50 53 Ishan Kishan 14 14 569 40.64 178.37 57 29 SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen is third with 606 runs, while RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and SRH's Ishan Kishan are the next two on the list with 579 and 569 runs, respectively.

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard with 24 wickets from 14 matches, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada, with 24 wickets from 14 matches, is in second spot having conceded more runs than the former.