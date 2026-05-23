IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, RR, KKR rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders
According to the latest IPL 2026 standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru finish their league stage at the top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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The race for the final playoff spot in IPL 2026 is nearing its end with the Punjab Kings having a chance to make a strong move as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium tonight. A win away from home would take Punjab back into the top 4 with 15 points, putting the pressure on Rajasthan and eventually knocking out Delhi Capitals from the playoff contention..
However, LSG have had some decent results recently and could pose a threat to Punjab's hopes on the night.
According to the latest IPL 2026 standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru finish their league stage at the top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches and an impressive net run rate of +0.783. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already secured playoff qualification as well, occupying second and third place respectively with 18 points each from 14 games.
Rajasthan Royals climbed to fourth position after their recent win, moving to 14 points and strengthening their playoff hopes. Punjab Kings slipped to fifth place with 13 points to their name.
KKR are still in contention with 13 points from 13 matches and sit at 6th spot for now. They are followed by Chennai who are already ruled out. Delhi follow closely at 8th with 13 points and could still qualify if other results go in their favour.
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At the bottom end of the table, Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out and are placed ninth with eight points. Lucknow Super Giants, also on eight points, remain rooted to the last spot due to an inferior net run rate.
|IPL 2026 points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
GT's star opener Sai Sudharsan leads the top run-scorers' list with 638 runs to his name in 14 matches. He is followed by his opening partner and skipper Shubman Gill, who is in second spot with 616 runs to his name in 13 matches so far.
SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen is third with 606 runs, while RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and SRH's Ishan Kishan are the next two on the list with 579 and 569 runs, respectively.
|IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Sai Sudharsan
|14
|14
|638
|49.08
|157.92
|62
|29
|Shubman Gill
|13
|13
|616
|47.38
|161.68
|57
|30
|Heinrich Klaasen
|14
|14
|606
|50.5
|159.47
|46
|30
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|13
|13
|579
|44.54
|236.33
|50
|53
|Ishan Kishan
|14
|14
|569
|40.64
|178.37
|57
|29
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard with 24 wickets from 14 matches, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada, with 24 wickets from 14 matches, is in second spot having conceded more runs than the former.
CSK’s Anshul Kamboj is third on the list with 21 wickets, while GT’s Rashid Khan and SRH’s Eshan Malinga are fourth and fifth with 19 wickets each.
|IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs Conceded
|4-Fers
|5-Fers
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|14
|55
|330
|24
|18.5
|444
|1
|0
|Kagiso Rabada
|14
|53.4
|322
|24
|20.54
|493
|0
|0
|Anshul Kamboj
|14
|50.2
|302
|21
|25.24
|530
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan
|14
|47.5
|287
|19
|21.95
|417
|1
|0
|Eshan Malinga
|14
|50.2
|302
|19
|24.58
|467
|1
|0
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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 10:19 PM IST