SRH vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its finish, and an exciting clash awaits as Sunrisers Hyderabad host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With both teams already qualified for the playoffs, the contest will play a crucial role in deciding the top-two positions and securing the valuable double-chance advantage in the knockouts. SRH enter the game relying heavily on their explosive batting lineup. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have consistently provided aggressive starts, while Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen strengthen the middle order with their finishing abilities. However, Hyderabad have struggled with batting consistency in recent matches. Captain Pat Cummins has added stability since returning from injury, while pacers Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel and Gerald Coetzee remain vital with the ball.

IPL 2026 Match 67, SRH vs RCB: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli set to become first player to achieve rare IPL feat IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet RCB, meanwhile, arrive in strong form with momentum on their side. Virat Kohli continues to anchor the batting, supported by Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt at the top. Under skipper Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru have looked balanced in all departments. Their pace attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, has been particularly impressive, while Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have strengthened the middle overs.

How to watch SRH vs RCB in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 22 (Friday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 22.

What time will the toss take place for the SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2026?

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2026 begin?

The IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between SRH and RCB in India?

Star Sports will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between SRH and RCB in India?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website in India.