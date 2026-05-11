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IPL 2026: Why Kuldeep Yadav is not playing in DC vs PBKS match today?

Kuldeep, in the 11 matches he played this season, took only seven wickets at an average of 28.47

Kuldeep Yadav (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Kuldeep Yadav (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match 55 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today.
 
DC are in a do-or-die situation, as any loss from this stage onwards will knock them out of the IPL 2026 playoffs race, making them the third team after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to be eliminated.
 
Keeping that in mind, DC made five changes to their playing 11 for the PBKS game. The list of dropped players included their star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been out of form for the entire season.
 
 
Kuldeep, in the 11 matches he played this season, took only seven wickets at an average of 28.47. Auqib Nabi has been named Kuldeep’s replacement for the match.  IPL 2026 Match 55, PBKS vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Five changes for DC, PBKS bring in Dwarshuis

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, DC skipper Axar Patel announced that they had made five changes to their playing 11, with Abhishek Porel, Shail Parekh, David Miller and Auqib Nabi coming in for Pathum Nissanka, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.

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Meanwhile, PBKS also made a forced change, as Lockie Ferguson has been replaced by Ben Dwarshuis in the playing 11 after missing the game due to a niggle.

Delhi Capitals qualification scenario

Delhi Capitals are eighth on the table with eight points from 11 matches and face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. Even if DC win all their remaining three matches, they can only finish with 14 points.
 
To stay in contention, they must secure big-margin victories to improve their net run rate of -1.154. Delhi Capitals will also depend heavily on other results, needing at least three teams above them to lose multiple matches for a realistic chance of qualification.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings kuldeep yadav

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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