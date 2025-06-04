Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB receives warm welcome in Bengaluru after successful IPL 2025 campaign

RCB receives warm welcome in Bengaluru after successful IPL 2025 campaign

The RCB contingent landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, only hours after their thrilling six-run victory in Ahmedabad

RCB with IPL 2025 trophy

RCB with IPL 2025 trophy

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Triumphant scenes unfolded in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) returned home with their maiden IPL trophy after a historic win over Punjab Kings. The city, which had waited nearly two decades for this moment, welcomed the 2025 champions with deafening cheers and uncontainable excitement. Fans lined the streets from the airport to Vidhana Soudha, showering love on their heroes who had finally brought glory to the Garden City. The players, accompanied by team officials, made their way to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before heading to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for a special fan interaction. Though the open-top bus parade remained uncertain due to traffic and weather issues, the electric atmosphere left little doubt that Bengaluru was celebrating its champions in every possible way. 
 

Jubilant Welcome for RCB Squad

The RCB contingent landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, only hours after their thrilling six-run victory in Ahmedabad. Fans gathered in large numbers to greet the team, many of them waving flags, wearing red and gold jerseys, and shouting slogans in celebration. The welcome was as emotional as it was chaotic, with roads near the airport and Vidhana Soudha packed with supporters.

Parade Uncertain Amid Traffic and Weather Concerns

Despite initial plans for an open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, logistical challenges appeared to derail the much-anticipated event. The Bengaluru Traffic Police tweeted about the high volume of congestion, hinting that the parade might be scrapped. Unseasonal rainfall in the city added another layer of complexity to the planning.

All Eyes on the CM’s Green Signal

However, hope remains. The celebratory bus has been stationed near the Chief Minister’s office, and sources suggest the parade could still happen if Siddaramaiah grants special permission. Either way, the squad will engage with fans at the stadium, where the party is only just beginning for Bengaluru’s beloved champions.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

