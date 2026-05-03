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Sunil Narine becomes the third player in IPL history to take 200 wickets

Narine is also the first overseas player to reach this milestone. Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) is at second spot on the list

Sunil Narine bowling vs SRH in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Sunil Narine bowling vs SRH in IPL 2026 (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine created history during Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as he is now the third player in IPL history to have 200 wickets to his name.
 
Narine started the game with 199 wickets to his name. He finally reached the milestone on the first ball of the 16th over when he clean bowled Salil Arora (2 runs off 6 balls). Only Yuzvendra Chahal (228 wickets) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (215 wickets) are the only two players ahead of him in the all-time highest wicket-takers list in the tournament.
 
Notably, Narine is also the first overseas player to reach this milestone. Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) is at second spot on the list. 

Highest wicket-takers in IPL history:

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Avg 4W 5W
Yuzvendra Chahal 182 179 228 5/40 23.12 8 1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 199 199 215 5/19 26.4 2 2
Sunil Narine 197 195 201 5/19 25.53 7 1
Piyush Chawla 192 191 192 4/17 26.6 2 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 221 217 187 4/34 30.22 1 0
Jasprit Bumrah 154 154 186 5/10 23.19 3 2
Dwayne Bravo 161 158 183 4/22 23.82 2 0
Ravindra Jadeja 264 233 177 5/16 30.27 3 1
Amit Mishra 162 162 174 5/17 23.82 4 1
Lasith Malinga 122 122 170 5/13 19.79 6 1
Rashid Khan 145 145 168 4/24 24.04 2 0
Sandeep Sharma 142 141 151 5/18 28.15 2 1
Harshal Patel 123 119 151 5/27 24.32 4 1
Harbhajan Singh 163 160 150 5/18 26.86 1 1
Trent Boult 125 124 145 4/18 27.13 2 0
Umesh Yadav 148 147 144 4/23 29.97 3 0
Mohammed Shami 127 127 140 4/11 28.56 2 0
Axar Patel 171 168 136 4/21 31.5 1 0
Mohit Sharma 120 119 134 5/10 26.21 3 1
Kagiso Rabada 93 93 133 4/21 23.08 6 0
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket News

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First Published: May 03 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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