Sunil Narine becomes the third player in IPL history to take 200 wickets
Narine is also the first overseas player to reach this milestone. Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) is at second spot on the list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine created history during Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as he is now the third player in IPL history to have 200 wickets to his name.
Narine started the game with 199 wickets to his name. He finally reached the milestone on the first ball of the 16th over when he clean bowled Salil Arora (2 runs off 6 balls). Only Yuzvendra Chahal (228 wickets) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (215 wickets) are the only two players ahead of him in the all-time highest wicket-takers list in the tournament.
Notably, Narine is also the first overseas player to reach this milestone. Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) is at second spot on the list.
Highest wicket-takers in IPL history:
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|4W
|5W
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|182
|179
|228
|5/40
|23.12
|8
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|199
|199
|215
|5/19
|26.4
|2
|2
|Sunil Narine
|197
|195
|201
|5/19
|25.53
|7
|1
|Piyush Chawla
|192
|191
|192
|4/17
|26.6
|2
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|221
|217
|187
|4/34
|30.22
|1
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|154
|154
|186
|5/10
|23.19
|3
|2
|Dwayne Bravo
|161
|158
|183
|4/22
|23.82
|2
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|264
|233
|177
|5/16
|30.27
|3
|1
|Amit Mishra
|162
|162
|174
|5/17
|23.82
|4
|1
|Lasith Malinga
|122
|122
|170
|5/13
|19.79
|6
|1
|Rashid Khan
|145
|145
|168
|4/24
|24.04
|2
|0
|Sandeep Sharma
|142
|141
|151
|5/18
|28.15
|2
|1
|Harshal Patel
|123
|119
|151
|5/27
|24.32
|4
|1
|Harbhajan Singh
|163
|160
|150
|5/18
|26.86
|1
|1
|Trent Boult
|125
|124
|145
|4/18
|27.13
|2
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|148
|147
|144
|4/23
|29.97
|3
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|127
|127
|140
|4/11
|28.56
|2
|0
|Axar Patel
|171
|168
|136
|4/21
|31.5
|1
|0
|Mohit Sharma
|120
|119
|134
|5/10
|26.21
|3
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|93
|93
|133
|4/21
|23.08
|6
|0
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First Published: May 03 2026 | 5:05 PM IST