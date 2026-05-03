Sunil Narine becomes the third player in IPL history to take 200 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine created history during Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as he is now the third player in IPL history to have 200 wickets to his name.

Narine started the game with 199 wickets to his name. He finally reached the milestone on the first ball of the 16th over when he clean bowled Salil Arora (2 runs off 6 balls). Only Yuzvendra Chahal (228 wickets) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (215 wickets) are the only two players ahead of him in the all-time highest wicket-takers list in the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mid-season review of KKR, top performers, remaining fixtures Notably, Narine is also the first overseas player to reach this milestone. Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) is at second spot on the list.