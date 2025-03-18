Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why IPL captains' meet happening in Mumbai not 1st match host city?

Here's why IPL captains' meet happening in Mumbai not 1st match host city?

IPL captains' meet usually take place in the city, hosting opening match. This time, the event is being held at BCCI office, indicating that it might involve more than just the standard review

IPL trophy

IPL trophy

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-awaited cricket extravaganza, Indian Premier League (IPL), in India is just around the corner. The 18th edition of IPL will kick start with defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on March 22. 
 
The tournament opener is generally preceded by IPL captains' meet with the BCCI followed for photo shootout with trophy and other commercial activities. This captains' meet was historically took place in the host city of first but for the IPL 2025, BCCI informed the franchises about the meeting, which could last for one hour at Cricket Centre in Mumbai. 
 
 
Why the IPL captains' meet for 2025 season could be significant?
 
Usually, these meetings and photo sessions take place in the city, hosting the season opener. However, this time, the event is being conducted at the BCCI office, indicating that it might involve more than just the standard review of regulations.
 
What could BCCI inform the IPL teams during the briefing in Mumbai?

In the meeting, BCCI usually brief the teams about the changes in IPL rules. 
 
What could be the duration of IPL captains' meet event in Mumbai?
 
The briefing by the BCCI would be followed by sponsor activities at the Taj Hotel. All in all, the event might conclude after four hours.
 
Who are the 10 team captains in the IPL 2025?
 
All the 10 franchisees have announced their captains for IPL 2025. A major turnaround among few teams have happened after the mega auction. 
 
Interestingly, Australia's Pat Cummins, who will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad, is the only foreign captain in IPL 2025. 
 
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only two teams who  have announced their vice-captains. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan led Gujarat Titans in absence of regular captains in the past. 
 
However, the franchisees might go away with previous trusted deputies in case of regular captains injury given the whole structure of the squad have changed after the IPL 2025 mega auction in many of the 10 franchisees.   
All the 10 captains for IPL 2025
Team Captain Country of captain Vice captain
Delhi Capitals (DC) Axar Patel India Faf du Plessis
Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya India TBD
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Pat Cummins Australia TBD
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ruturaj Gaikwad India TBD
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Rajat Patidar India TBD
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rishabh Pant India TBD
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer India TBD
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sanju Samson India TBD
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Ajinkya Rahane India Venkatesh Iyer
Gujarat Titans (GT) Shubman Gill India Rashid Khan
 

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

