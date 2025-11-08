Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashes 2025-26: Australia will start as favourites - Wood ahead of 1st Test

Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series, but I think there's a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well, says England pacer Mark Wood

Mark Wood

England's Mark Wood (File Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England pacer Mark Wood believes Australia will start as favourites for the Ashes 2025-26 series but insists there is a “quiet confidence” within the England camp about challenging their arch-rivals when the marquee contest begins later this month in Perth.  
The fast bowler, who has not featured in a Test for 15 months, is returning from a knee injury sustained during the Champions Trophy in February. England last won the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11 and have endured three one-sided tours since then.
 
“Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series, but I think there’s a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well here,” said Wood. 
 
 
Long road back from injury
 
Wood admitted his recovery from the knee injury had been a lengthy and frustrating process. “It was really boring for six months and it was never a straight trajectory. There were times when things weren’t going well and I had to build it up again. It’s finally nice to be outside in some nice weather, ramping it up,” he said.

The 35-year-old, known for his express pace, said he was gradually increasing his bowling intensity ahead of the first Test in Perth on November 21. “I wouldn’t say I’m at 100%. I’ve been off my full run-up and trying to up the intensity as I go along. I’m sure in the practice game coming up, I can push a bit more and get ready for that first game,” he added.
 
Eyeing Perth’s pace and bounce
 
The Durham pacer is particularly looking forward to bowling at the Perth Stadium, which he described as “rapid”. “It was rapid. I’m not sure my back is looking forward to it, but my bowling is definitely looking forward to it,” Wood said with a smile, recalling his previous outing there during the 2022 T20 World Cup.
 
Preparation and freshness key
 
England’s build-up to the Ashes has drawn criticism for its lack of warm-up matches, but Wood downplayed the concern. “The schedule is the schedule, I’m happy with what we’ve done. In India recently, we didn’t have many games and managed to win that first Test. We’ve been here for two or three weeks — that’s a good enough build-up in my eyes,” he said.
 
Wood added that his personal focus is on remaining fresh and fit for the series opener. “For myself, I want to feel fresh going into that first game, having done a little bit but not too much. I want to be mint for that game, and as fresh as I can be,” he said.
 
With his pace expected to play a vital role in England’s bowling plans, Wood’s return could provide the cutting edge they need on Australian pitches that traditionally favour fast bowlers.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

