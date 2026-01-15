Former India star says India should not play Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has voiced a bold opinion regarding the ongoing uncertainty about Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Tiwary believes that sporting ties should not continue when humanitarian concerns are involved, emphasizing that the issue extends beyond cricket.

Past Stance on India-Pakistan Matches

Speaking about his stance on the matter, Tiwary referenced previous incidents and reiterated his unchanged position. He specifically mentioned the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stating: "When the Pahalgam terrorist attack happened, I had said that India should not play against Pakistan. Even though the government allowed it, my opinion was, and still is, that such matches should not happen," he told ANI.

Humanitarian Concerns Over Cricket

While Tiwary acknowledged that sports should ideally remain separate from serious political and humanitarian issues, he expressed doubts over the continuation of such matches. He remarked, "Sports should not be mixed with such serious matters, but these matches will still be conducted because games were allowed against Pakistan earlier. Even now, they will go ahead, but my personal opinion is very clear, they should not play."

Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

Tiwary’s comments come amid rising tensions in Bangladesh, including a recent uptick in attacks on the Hindu community and increasing anti-India rhetoric. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also found itself at the center of controversy over this issue.

Bangladesh's Concerns Over Security

Adding to the uncertainty, Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Adviser, claimed that there is "no atmosphere to play" the T20 World Cup in India. He referred to a "letter" from the International Cricket Council (ICC) security team. However, ICC sources have clarified that independent risk assessments, conducted by internationally recognized security experts, do not indicate that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches. The assessments concluded that the overall security risk for the tournament in India is considered low to moderate, consistent with many other major global sporting events.

As the debate over the T20 World Cup 2026 continues, Tiwary's comments underline the complex intersection of politics, security, and sport, with humanitarian concerns clearly taking precedence in his opinion. While official assessments deem the security situation manageable, the sentiment of players and officials like Tiwary reflects a more cautious perspective on the matter.