Hyderabad's Tanmay creates world record for fastest first class triple ton

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal broke the world record for the fastest triple-hundred in the history of first-class cricket in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh here on Friday.

The 28-year-old reached the milestone off only 147 balls, beating the previous record of South African cricketer Marco Marais, who had achieved in 191 balls during the game between Border and Western Province.

However, the lopsided contest against a north-eastern side once again raised questions about directly integrating them into Ranji Trophy where records are being broken at monotonic regularity.

The match, which was played on the outskirts of the city at 'Gen-Next' cricket ground and Hyderabad, witnessed a whopping 529 for 1 in just 48 overs with Tanmay's undefeated 323 off just 160 balls at the end of the day's play.

This was after Arunachal scored 172 in 39.1 overs.

The left-hander's innings was studded with 33 fours and 21 sixes. He added 449 for the opening stand with Rahul Singh, who smashed 185 in just 105 balls.

"I feel good and grateful. After I completed 150, I just started hitting and luck was in my favour. I always found middle of the bat and balls went out. I just kept batting and kept hitting," a composed Agarwal told PTI, his voice rarely giving away any emotions.

So when did he come to know about the world record?



"After the end of the day's play... From teammates to my family, everyone is very happy," Agarwal, who already has 11 first-class tons before this record, added.

So what does he make of his triple hundred considering the quality of opposition?



"When you compare with Elite teams, this kind of feat is not possible, but I didn't think about quality of opposition and kept playing the way I had to.

"The world record just happened. Nothing was planned. There were no plans that I would do this and that. It just happened," said Agarwal, who has played all his cricket for Hyderabad.

The highest Indian first-class score is 443 by BB Nimbalkar, who hit it in a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Kathiawar.

The world record for highest individual first-class score is 501 not out by the legendary Brian Lara for Warwickshire in an English county game against Durham.

Is he looking at both the records?



"No, I am not because I don't know how much longer we will be batting on Saturday. As long as I bat tomorrow, I will try to play like I started the innings today. If it happens, it happens. I don't have in mind that I have to achieve this or that," Agarwal sounded nonchalant.

Agarwal said he does not have one specific coach.

"I have had a lot of coaches over the years not one coach."



Divyanshu Yadav (0/117 in 9 overs) and Techi Doria (0/101 in 9 overs) are two bowlers, who conceded more than hundred runs in less than 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Arunachal Pradesh 172 in 39.1 overs. Hyderabad 529/1 in 48 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 323 batting, Rahul Singh 185).