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IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Dharamsala weather report, hourly rain forecast

According to the weather report, the first ODI between India and Afghanistan in Dharamsala could be heavily affected by rain, with the probability of precipitation highest in the early afternoon

IND vs AFG 1st ODI weather report

IND vs AFG 1st ODI weather report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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After a thumping win in the one-off Test, the Shubman Gill-led Team India are ready to host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, with the first ODI scheduled to take place today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
 
Both teams are looking to kick-start their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, especially the hosts, who will also be using the series as a chance to strengthen their bench strength.
 
But despite the fans and players both eager for the match, the rain gods had other plans. The toss for the match, which was set to take place at 1 pm IST, has been delayed and, with a 60 to 70% chance of rain throughout the day, fans could either witness a shortened match or, in the worst-case scenario, a washout.
 

Dharamsala weather for Saturday

According to the latest weather report from AccuWeather, the first ODI between India and Afghanistan in Dharamsala could be heavily affected by rain. The highest probability of precipitation is forecast during the early afternoon, with a 75% chance at 2 pm and a 71% chance at 3 pm, raising the likelihood of thunderstorms and interruptions around the scheduled start of play.
 
Conditions are expected to improve gradually as the day progresses, with rain chances dropping to 40% by 4 pm, 34% by 5 pm and below 30% from 6 pm onwards. While the threat of rain decreases significantly during the evening, weather-related delays or interruptions remain a strong possibility during the opening stages of the match. 

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How is the drainage system at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala?

One factor working in favour of the India-Afghanistan ODI is the advanced drainage system at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The venue underwent significant upgrades ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and now features a modern sub-air drainage system designed to remove water from the playing surface rapidly.
 
The system uses a network of perforated pipes beneath the outfield, along with air-pressure technology that helps extract moisture and accelerate drying. As a result, even after heavy rainfall, the ground can become match-ready in around 20 minutes.
 
If the forecast rain clears by the evening as expected, Dharamsala's drainage infrastructure should help ground staff prepare the field quickly and improve the chances of a shortened match being played or a result being possible.

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Topics : India vs Afghanistan India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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