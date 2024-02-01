Ricky Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket

Australia legend Ricky Ponting is all set to coach Washington Freedom in USA's Major League Cricket, making him the biggest name till date to be associated with the tournament.

The second edition of the MLC is scheduled to begin in early July, a few days after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and USA.



"We're not there yet. I haven't committed to anything just yet, but I've had some initial discussions (with Washington)," Ponting told SEN.

"The time of the year sort of fits in okay for me, but I've got a really hectic off-season again. When I say off-season, there's no such thing as an off-season for cricketers anymore," he said.

Ponting is set to coach Delhi Capitals in the IPL for a sixth successive season in 2024, and is also set to do commentary duties during the T20 World Cup for Channel 7.

Hence, the former Australia captain is currently weighing his options before fully committing to the stint at MLC.

"It's potentially another big year of time away if I want it, so there are things I've got to work through," Ponting said.

"If I'm actually going to be commentating the T20 World Cup or not and if I'm not doing that, where does MLC fit in," he added.

Under the guidance of Sydney Sixers coach Greg Shipperd, Washington had finished third on the table in the inaugural MLC, before getting ousted by eventual champions MI New York in the play-offs.