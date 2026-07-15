India's Edgbaston win offers first clues to 2027 ODI World Cup blueprint

After almost a month of waiting, two T20I series defeats and plenty of uncomfortable questions, India finally found relief on their tour of the United Kingdom. The six-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday ended the visitors’ search for their first victory of the tour and gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

But the result carried meaning beyond the scoreline.

This was India’s first major step towards shaping their one-day plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It was also the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah featured together for India in an ODI.

The reunion of the experienced trio was the emotional centre of the build-up. Shubman Gill had called Rohit and Kohli the “backbone of the Indian batting line-up for the past decade” and said they remained “a very integral part” of India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

By the end of the night, however, India’s win had produced a more layered message. Bumrah returned like he had never left. Rohit and Kohli missed the moment. Gill carried the chase with the authority of a leader. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar showed why India’s World Cup planning may depend as much on all-round depth as on star power.

Bumrah makes seamless return to ODI cricket

Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback to the ODI format was among the biggest storylines of the match. Playing his first one-day international since India’s defeat in the 2023 World Cup final, Bumrah did not need long to remind England what they had been missing.

With his third delivery, he dismissed England captain Harry Brook. It was the kind of early strike that changes not only the scoreboard but also the rhythm of an innings.

Bumrah finished with figures of 1/31 from nine overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of just 3.44. The numbers were modest only in wicket count. In impact, they were far greater.

His control with the new ball allowed India to attack from the other end. Debutant Gurnoor Brar removed both openers, while Prasidh Krishna struck twice in quick succession to dismiss Jos Buttler and Sam Curran. England were reduced to 80/5, and India had seized the initiative.

India's Jasprit Bumrah in action. Photo: Reuters For a team beginning its 2027 World Cup preparation, Bumrah’s return was the most reassuring development of the night. India’s white-ball plans cannot be built only around batting reputation. They need a bowler capable of setting the tone in the powerplay, returning in the middle overs and controlling the death. At Edgbaston, Bumrah showed he remains that bowler.

Rohit’s search for a big ODI innings continues

If Bumrah’s return brought clarity, Rohit Sharma’s innings kept one question open.

Rohit walked out with the responsibility of giving India a solid start in a chase of 259. Instead, he managed 11 off 21 deliveries before edging Sam Curran to Harry Brook. India were 43/1 in the eighth over, and England had their first opening.

The dismissal extended a pattern that has followed Rohit in recent ODIs. In his last 10 innings, including Birmingham, he has scored 361 runs at an average of 36.10, with four half-centuries but no century. Six of those 10 innings have produced scores of 30 or fewer.

The numbers are not alarming in isolation, but the pattern is important. Rohit has often looked comfortable without converting starts into defining innings. For a batter whose ODI legacy has been built on scale — big hundreds, double hundreds, and match-shaping aggression — the absence of a major score is noticeable.

If Rohit is to remain central to India’s 2027 World Cup plans, his role will need clarity. Is he still the enforcer at the top? Is he the senior stabiliser? Or is he being asked to offer both tempo and experience while India transition under Gill?

Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by England's Harry Brook off the bowling of Sam Curran. Photo: Reuters Edgbaston did not answer that. It only sharpened the question.

Kohli’s comeback ends before it begins

Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket after six months had generated equal anticipation. Few Indian batters carry expectation into an ODI chase the way Kohli does. The format has long been his strongest stage, and his recent record suggested he was still operating at a high level.

Before this match, Kohli had scored 621 runs in his previous 10 ODI innings at an average of 88.71, including three centuries and three fifties.

Against England, though, his comeback lasted only six balls. Jofra Archer trapped him lbw for five, leaving India at 48/2 and giving England a real chance to turn a modest target into a tense chase.

The dismissal was surprising because of Kohli’s recent consistency in the format. Instead of anchoring the pursuit, he left Gill with the job of rebuilding the innings.

England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the LBW wicket of India's Virat Kohli. Photo: Reuters For India, Kohli’s early failure will not trigger panic. His ODI record and form over the past year are strong enough to absorb one low score. But in the broader World Cup conversation, every innings from here will be studied through a future-facing lens. India know what Kohli has been. They now need to know how long he can remain the central axis of a changing ODI side.

Gill provides the bridge between eras

The most important Indian innings of the night came from the captain.

With Rohit and Kohli dismissed inside the first nine overs, Gill had to absorb pressure without allowing England to dictate terms. He responded with 80 off 75 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six in an innings that combined control with fluency.

His 109-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who made 35 off 53 balls, steadied India after the early blows. Gill looked set for another ODI hundred before discomfort in his legs forced him to retire hurt.

By then, he had done enough.

In many ways, Gill’s innings was the clearest symbol of India’s ODI transition. Rohit and Kohli remain part of the World Cup conversation, but Gill is no longer just the next man in line. He is now the player around whom much of India’s future batting structure may be built.

Shubman Gill walks off the field retiring after sustaining an injury. Photo: Reuters The 2027 World Cup is still some distance away, but Edgbaston showed why India’s planning has already entered a new phase. The senior players bring memory, experience and stature. Gill brings continuity.

Middle order finally answers under pressure

India’s middle order had come under scrutiny during the T20I leg of the tour, where collapses and lack of control hurt the team. At Edgbaston, the middle and lower-middle order produced the response India needed.

After Gill retired hurt, India lost Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, leaving the chase open again. England had a chance to drag the match deep. Instead, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel closed the door.

The pair added an unbeaten 102 runs for the fifth wicket. Sundar finished unbeaten on 52 off 63 balls, while Axar made 57 not out off 52 deliveries. India completed the chase with 28 balls to spare.

That partnership mattered beyond the win. Modern ODI cricket demands batting depth. The 2027 World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, where conditions may test both technique and balance. India cannot afford a top-heavy structure that collapses once the big names fail.

Sundar and Axar showed that India have all-round options capable of turning a tricky chase into a controlled finish. That may become a central part of the team’s long-term template.ith 28 balls to spare and gave India the kind of lower-order contribution they had been searching for throughout the tour.

Axar Patel strengthens all-rounder claim

Axar Patel was India’s most complete performer of the match.

Before his unbeaten half-century sealed the chase, he had already hurt England with the ball. His 4/62 helped halt the hosts after Joe Root and Liam Dawson had repaired early damage with a 121-run seventh-wicket stand.

Axar removed Dawson for 68 and helped India regain control before England were bowled out for 258 in 47.5 overs. He then returned with the bat to finish the game.

“The way the T20 series went, this is the perfect start for us. Very happy with the way I performed today,” Axar said after being named Player of the Match.

His performance placed him in an elite group of Indian players to score 50 or more runs and take four or more wickets in the same ODI. The list includes K Srikkanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya.

Indian players to take four-fer and score fifty in same ODI match: Player Performance Opponent Venue Year K Srikkanth 70 & 5/27 New Zealand Visakhapatnam 1988 S Tendulkar 141 & 4/38 Australia Dhaka 1998 S Ganguly 130 & 4/21 Sri Lanka Nagpur 1999 S Ganguly 71 & 5/34 Zimbabwe Kanpur 2000 Yuvraj 118 & 4/28 England Indore 2008 Yuvraj 50 & 5/31 Ireland Bengaluru 2011 H Pandya 71 & 4/24 England Manchester 2022 Axar Patel 51* & 4/62 England Edgbaston 2026

England’s innings: Root stands alone after top-order collapse

England’s decision to bat first did not produce the control they had hoped for.

The top order collapsed under pressure from India’s seamers, leaving the hosts at 80/5. Joe Root then did what he has so often done for England: he gave the innings structure. His unbeaten 76 kept England alive after the early damage, while Dawson’s 68 turned a poor start into a fighting total.

Their 121-run stand for the seventh wicket was England’s only extended period of control. But once Axar removed Dawson, the innings lost momentum again. England’s final four wickets added only 30 runs, and 258 always looked short on a surface that became easier to bat on.

Root’s innings was a reminder of England’s class. The larger issue for the hosts was the lack of support above him. Against a side beginning a new ODI cycle with serious depth, England’s recovery was not enough.

A win that ends one streak and extends another

India’s victory carried statistical weight too.

It ended England’s seven-match unbeaten run in ODIs at Edgbaston. The last team to beat England at the venue before Tuesday was also India, back in 2014.

The result was also India’s sixth consecutive ODI win over England, their longest winning streak against the hosts in the format.

After a difficult start to the UK tour, these numbers matter. They give India relief, momentum and a platform. But the more important takeaway is structural. India won despite Rohit and Kohli failing. They won with Bumrah back in rhythm. They won through Gill’s command, Axar’s all-round value and lower-order composure.

That is the kind of win selectors and team management study closely at the start of a World Cup cycle.

What Edgbaston tells India about 2027

This was not a perfect performance. Rohit’s inconsistency remains a concern. Kohli’s comeback was underwhelming. Gill’s injury discomfort will need monitoring. England recovered from 80/5 to 258, suggesting India still have work to do in closing innings earlier.

But as a first step towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, Edgbaston offered more positives than problems.

Bumrah’s return restored bite to the bowling attack. Gill showed leadership under pressure. Axar and Washington proved India’s middle order has substance. Gurnoor Brar gave an early glimpse of new-ball promise. Prasidh Krishna provided important middle-over breakthroughs.

Most importantly, India showed they are not dependent on one generation alone.

Rohit and Kohli may still be part of the road to 2027. Bumrah will be central if fit. But the first ODI against England suggested India’s next World Cup plan will have to be broader than nostalgia. It will need experience, yes, but also depth, role clarity and all-round balance.

At Edgbaston, India did more than win their first match of the UK tour. They began the long process of finding out what their next World Cup team could look like.