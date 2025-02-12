Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India, England wear green armbands in 3rd ODI to support BCCI's campaign

India, England wear green armbands in 3rd ODI to support BCCI's campaign

The BCCI informed this in a statement shortly after the commencement of the match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India cricket team

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill during practice session ahead of India vs England 1st ODI. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and England cricket teams took the field for the third and final ODI here on Wednesday wearing green armbands to support the BCCI's initiative of "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign.

The BCCI informed this in a statement shortly after the commencement of the match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI's initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI release stated..

The initiative was announced by ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Shah on Monday.

Shah wrote on X, "On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative Donate Organs, Save Lives."  "Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all the gift of life.

 

Also Read

India vs England 3rd ODI highlights

IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: All-round India thrash England in Ahmedabad to complete clean sweep

Shubman Gill

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill creates history with century in Ahmedabad

Disney Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar down? Users unable to watch India vs England livestream

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI pitch report

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Narendra Modi Stadium

India vs England Playing 11 prediction

3rd ODI: India vs England Playing 11, IND vs ENG live streaming, telecast

"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let's come together and make a difference!" he added.

The initiative was supported by several Indian players, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

"Score the ultimate century. Your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Gill added: "Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs."  Other Indian cricketers to support the initiative were batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," Iyer said.

Rahul added: "Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate your organs can be the match winning moment in someone's life. Be a hero off the field too.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Kerala enter Ranji Trophy semis on the back of 1-run first innings lead

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Rizwan-Salman put up 100-run stand for Pakistan

Smriti Mandhana

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana opens up about her early cricketing days

Charith Asalanka

Skipper Asalanka's career-best 127 led SL to 49 run win over AUS in 1st ODI

PAK vs SA

PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi gets in heated exchange with SA batter Breetzke

Topics : India vs England India cricket team BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon