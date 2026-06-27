IRE vs IND 2nd T20: India eyeing redemption; Ireland look to create history

India will have little time to dwell on one of their most surprising T20I defeats when they face Ireland in the second and final match of the series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday, June 28.

After suffering a 34-run defeat in the opener, Shreyas Iyer's side must win to avoid an embarrassing series loss against an Irish team that has already scripted history with its maiden international victory over India.

The defeat also marked a disappointing start to Iyer's tenure as India's new T20I captain. With a five-match series against England beginning later this week, India will be eager to restore confidence and carry momentum into a far sterner challenge.

India's batting under the scanner

India's biggest concern heading into the decider is their top order, which crumbled under pressure in the series opener.

Sanju Samson, returning after playing a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, fell after a four-ball stay, while Ishan Kishan and skipper Iyer also departed inside the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma looked threatening with another aggressive start but failed to convert it into a match-winning innings.

The middle order also struggled to absorb the pressure after the early collapse, as Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube failed to stitch together a meaningful partnership.

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Irish debutants expose India

Ireland's inexperienced pace attack produced a memorable performance in the first T20I.

Debutant Jai Moondra struck with the very first ball of his international career by dismissing Samson, while fellow newcomer Matt Hollard ripped through India's top order to claim three wickets.

Their disciplined new-ball spell laid the foundation for Ireland's famous victory, and the hosts will once again bank on the young pacers to trouble India's star-studded batting line-up.

Bowling positives despite defeat

Despite the loss, India found encouraging signs with the ball. Harshit Rana marked his return from a lengthy injury lay-off with figures of 3/24, using clever variations to good effect. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also delivered tidy spells, particularly in the death overs.

However, India's bowling plans unravelled late in the innings. Washington Sundar leaked 19 runs in the 16th over before Prasidh Krishna conceded 27 in the 17th, allowing Ireland to push their total to a match-winning 182. Those expensive overs ultimately proved decisive in a game decided by 34 runs.

Will Sooryavanshi get his chance?

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on the sidelines despite growing anticipation around his international debut. If given the chance, he could replace Sanju Samson in the opening slot, with Ishan Kishan taking over the wicketkeeping duties.

However, as per the older trend, India are unlikely to overhaul their batting order after just one defeat, meaning the youngster may have to wait a little longer for his opportunity.

Ireland eye another landmark

Ireland will enter the series finale with belief and momentum after one of the biggest victories in their T20I history.

Captain Lorcan Tucker anchored the innings with a composed half-century, while Gareth Delany's attacking 49 ensured the hosts posted a competitive score. More importantly, Ireland's bowlers backed up the batting effort with a disciplined performance to seal a famous win.

Having already broken new ground by defeating India for the first time in international cricket, the hosts now have the opportunity to secure a memorable series victory in front of their home fans.

IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Playing 11

Ireland playing 11 (probable): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matt Hollard

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk) / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna / Prince Yadav

IRE vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 9

Ireland won: 1

India won: 8

Tied: 0

No result: 0

IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Full squads

Ireland's full squad for the T20I series: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

India's full squad for the T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge

Ireland vs India 2nd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played on Sunday, June 28.

When will the toss take place for the Ireland vs India 2nd T20?

The toss for the second T20I between Ireland and India will take place at 5:30 pm IST.

At what time will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 start?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 6 pm IST.

Where will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Where will the live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in Ireland?

The live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in Ireland.

Where will the live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in Ireland?

The live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.