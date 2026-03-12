Javon Searles, Griffith and Rathod suspended over Bim10 corruption case

Fast-bowling allrounder Javon Searles, Titans team owner Chitranjan Rathod, and team official Trevon Griffith have been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket following charges of breaching anti-corruption codes during the 2023-24 Bim10 tournament in Barbados.

ALSO READ: Pune lawyer files complaint alleging Hardik Pandya insulted Indian flag The charges were issued jointly by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) under their respective anti-corruption regulations. All three are accused of violations connected to the Bim10 tournament, which falls under the CWI anti-corruption code, while Griffith faces an additional allegation under the ICC anti-corruption code relating to international fixtures.

Details of Charges

Rathod has been charged with three offences, Searles with four, and Griffith with four under the CWI code plus one under the ICC code. The key allegations include:

Match Manipulation (CWI Article 2.1.1): Attempting to fix or improperly influence match outcomes, progress, or conduct in the Bim10 tournament.

Attempting to fix or improperly influence match outcomes, progress, or conduct in the Bim10 tournament. Soliciting or Encouraging Offences (CWI Article 2.1.4): Allegedly encouraging or facilitating players or team personnel to commit anti-corruption offences.

Allegedly encouraging or facilitating players or team personnel to commit anti-corruption offences. Non-Cooperation (CWI Article 2.4.4): Failing to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations conducted by authorized officials.

Failing to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations conducted by authorized officials. Failure to Disclose Approaches (CWI Article 2.4.2): Both Searles and Griffith allegedly did not report attempts to engage in corrupt conduct.

Both Searles and Griffith allegedly did not report attempts to engage in corrupt conduct. Obstructing Investigation (ICC Article 2.4.7): Griffith faces an additional charge for allegedly concealing or tampering with information relevant to the investigation.

Response Window and Ongoing Investigation

All three individuals have been given 14 days from March 11, 2026, to respond to the allegations. The ICC confirmed that these charges are part of a wider investigation, which previously led to USA batter Aaron Jones being charged with five breaches of the ICC and CWI anti-corruption codes.

The ICC emphasized that it will refrain from further public comment while the disciplinary process is ongoing.

Searles has represented West Indies Under-19s and played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Trinbago Knight Riders from 2014 to 2019. He also had a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.