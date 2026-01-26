Monday, January 26, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
I S Bindra, ex-BCCI chief who shaped Punjab cricket, dies at 84 in Delhi

I S Bindra, ex-BCCI chief who shaped Punjab cricket, dies at 84 in Delhi

The former IAS officer-turned-cricket administrator had a long tenure as the president of the Punjab Cricket Association

Inderjit Singh Bindra

Inderjit Singh Bindra (PIC: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former BCCI president Inderjit Singh Bindra, who passed away in the national capital on Sunday, is credited with laying the foundation for modern cricket infrastructure in Punjab.

The former IAS officer-turned-cricket administrator had a long tenure as the president of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Bindra, who played a major role in ushering in a new era of cricket marketing, passed away at his residence in Delhi at the age of 84. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

"He felt uneasy, and his condition deteriorated, and he passed away Sunday evening," one of Bindra's former aides said.

His cremation will be held in the national capital on Monday afternoon.

 

Bindra served as the board president from 1993 to 1996, and was also the president of the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014.

In 2015, the PCA stadium in Punjab's Mohali was renamed the I S Bindra Stadium as a tribute to his inspiring work as an administrator.

As BCCI president and later as the principal advisor of the International Cricket Council (ICC), he was instrumental in steering reforms, strengthening institutional authority, and asserting India's rightful voice in global cricket governance.

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, shared a post on X saying, "Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti."  Bindra, who retired from cricket administration in 2014, also worked as the principal advisor of the ICC when Sharad Pawar held the president's post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

