T20Is 6 sixes in an over: Nepal's Airee joins Pollard, Yuvraj in elite list

Till now only India's Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Kieron Pollard had managed to hit six sixes in an over in a T20 international. But Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee joined the two legends in an elite list of cricketers hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket.

Batting against Qatar at the Al Amerat Stadium in Almerat on Saturday, April 13 during the ACC Men's Premier Cup T20, Airee smashed medium-pacer Kamran Khan for six sixes in the last over of the innings. While Yuvraj had hit his six sixes against Stuart Broad during the T20 World Cup in 2007, Pollard did it against Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in 2021.

#NEPvQAT #ACCMensPremierCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/72Itd5INE1 April 13, 2024 The 24-year-old Airee remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 64 that included three fours and seven sixes at a monstrous strike rate of 304.76. Aasif Sheikh made 52 as Nepal posted 210 for seven. They had already beaten Malaysia by five wickets in the opening match on Friday.



Aerie became the fifth batsman ever to achieve this rare feat in international cricket, with Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra completing it in ODIs earlier.

Airee had hit six consecutive sixes before

However, Airee is no stranger to hitting six sixes. During Nepal's Hangzhou Asian Games T20I clash against Mongolia in September last year, he had pummeled six consecutive sixes across two overs.

That match also saw Nepal posting a world-record 314 for three before bowling out the opponent for 41.