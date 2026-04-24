PPP lens shows India as world's third-largest economy in real terms

Purchasing power parity (PPP) adjusts currency exchange rates so that a basket of goods and services consumed by respective citizens costs the same in various nations. Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman highlights PPP as a core economic concept by which the purchasing power of currencies is equalised across borders. Nominal annual gross domestic product (GDP) is the aggregate value of goods and services produced by a country and converted to US dollars at market exchange rates, making it more susceptible to currency volatility rather than reflecting intrinsic growth in productivity. PPP differs from market exchange rates, which reflect capital flows more than everyday goods prices and the purchasing power of different currencies in their respective countries. India's recent slip to the 6th largest economy, as per nominal GDP in US dollars, is primarily due to rupee depreciation against the dollar. India's rupee fell from about 83 per dollar in 2024 to 93 in 2026, with further weakening projected. This has relegated India to 6th place behind the US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK in terms of nominal GDP. The current dollar estimates show 5th-place Japan’s gross annual income at $4.26 trillion, which is more than India’s GDP estimate in dollar terms at $4.15 trillion.

The International Comparison Program, directed by the World Bank, calculates PPP conversion rates through a systematic global price survey to compare the real purchasing power of different currencies. Over the years, the World Bank has collected data across various nations pertaining to nearly 3,000 comparable goods, services, and benefits that matter most in human lives, such as food, healthcare, housing, transportation, and education. For instance, if a basket of food items costs $100 in the US and ₹2,200 in India, then the PPP is 22 Indian rupees per US dollar. The calculations done by the World Bank also take into account country-wise consumption patterns so that PPP rates are not biased by the preferences of rich nations like the USA. In the last detailed study done by the World Bank in 2020, India’s PPP was estimated at 22 per dollar. Most experts have observed that the PPP rate of the Indian rupee to the dollar has been steady in the range of 20 to 22 over the last five years.

Application of the PPP rate of 20 to 22 converts the annual valuation of the Indian economy to approximately $18 trillion. India becomes the world's third-largest economy, which is far ahead of Japan, the UK, and Germany, and it trails only the USA and China. India’s nominal GDP per capita is roughly $2,800, which is very low. Conversion by PPP rates makes it jump to approximately $12,900. In other words, the ‘average Indian’ has the purchasing power of someone earning nearly $13,000 in the USA. This explains the basis of India having a thriving middle class and high domestic consumption despite low nominal wages, which accounts for more than 56 per cent of India’s GDP. By applying PPP principles to recent data, India not only maintains a 4th place in terms of the size of its economy, but it also dramatically jumps to 3rd rank. This promotion is based on refined metrics of measurement that are based on field realities, and not mere nominal figures. It also underscores the prioritisation by Indian policymakers of the real output of goods and services over the volatility of currency conversions.

How is the PPP picture of the national economy better and more truthful than nominal GDP in dollar terms? Picture a taxi driver in Delhi who earns an average of ₹2,000 a day. In dollars, as per the current exchange rates, he is an extremely poor person earning $23 a day. However, in the Indian ground reality, he earns enough to provide a decent meal to his family, buy fuel for his vehicle, and live in a two-room accommodation in a suburb of Delhi. The PPP rate also drastically changes how we perceive India's economic strength on the world stage. While the market rate shows India to be a country that is still catching up in socio-economic sectors, the PPP rate reveals India to be an economic powerhouse that has the capacity to dictate global trends. The positivity that underlies the elevated status of the Indian economy through PPP conversion rates ought to be the guiding principle for public policy design and implementation in the forthcoming decade.

On March 12, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his inaugural address at the NXT Conclave, which brings global leaders, policymakers, and innovators together to shape future collaborations, highlighted how world leaders from developed countries are observing and articulating that India would play a significant role in the direction and pace of world economic growth in the coming decades. On similar lines, multinational corporations like Apple or Samsung look at PPP to understand the volume of goods they can sell. If they only looked at the market exchange rate, they would underestimate the size of the Indian consumer base by a factor of four. For instance, nearly 86 per cent of households in India own a smartphone, and 85 per cent of them have internet access. Smartphone shipments reached 164 million units by 2025. Market penetration of smartphones in similar nominal per capita income countries is much lower. This justifies why Apple or Samsung look at India with huge hope and potential, in line with the perception of insightful global leaders. Also, because $1 goes more than four times further in India, as per the PPP of 22 and the market conversion rate of the rupee to the dollar of more than 90, it justifies India as a global hub for services and manufacturing as well. A lot more foreign direct investment would flow into India as financial and tax regulations become certain and stable. Also, the theoretical framework and field research following the articulation of the ‘Samuelson and Balassa’ effect in 1964 suggest that as the Indian economy grows and becomes more developed, the PPP rates and the foreign exchange rates of the Indian rupee to the US dollar will eventually converge. For now, the ‘PPP discount’ makes India an incredibly cost-effective place to build and scale up both manufacturing and services activities.

B V R Subrahmanyam is former commerce secretary, Government of India

Pushpinder Puniha is chairperson of the Consultative Group on Tax Policy, NITI Aayog