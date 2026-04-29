Castrol India banks on pricing, rural push to navigate cost pressures

Castrol India is relying on calibrated price increases and a strong rural expansion strategy to sustain growth amid rising raw material costs and currency volatility, chief executive officer (CEO) Saugata Basuray said following the company’s first-quarter results.

The lubricant maker reported a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹1,545 crore for Q1 CY2026, while profit after tax grew 4 per cent to ₹242 crore. The performance was supported by steady volume growth and continued market share gains across segments.

Basuray said the company has implemented measured price increases, guided by internal elasticity models, to counter inflationary pressures without significantly impacting demand. “The cost environment requires a response, particularly given the structural impact of currency movements and rising input prices,” he noted, adding that the broader industry is witnessing similar pricing actions.

Rural markets emerged as a key growth driver, delivering double-digit growth during the quarter. Castrol has been expanding its direct distribution reach across feeder villages as part of its “Bharat strategy”, enabling it to tap into rising two-wheeler ownership and mobility demand in non-urban regions. In contrast, urban markets continued to benefit from premiumisation, with higher demand for synthetic and high-performance lubricants in passenger vehicles.

Importantly, the company flagged no signs of excess inventory or aggressive discounting in the market, indicating a relatively stable pricing environment despite ongoing cost pressures.

Demand trends varied across segments. Passenger vehicle aftermarket demand is improving, reflecting strong car sales seen over the past two to three years. Two-wheelers are witnessing a rural-led recovery, while commercial vehicles are seeing more value-driven growth due to efficiency gains rather than pure volume expansion.

On future mobility, Basuray said the electric vehicle (EV) business remains small but strategically significant. Castrol is building a diversified portfolio that includes EV fluids, hybrid-compatible lubricants, and products suited for alternative fuels such as CNG and LNG, positioning itself for multiple mobility pathways.

While near-term uncertainties persist due to global macroeconomic factors, the company remains cautiously optimistic about demand, supported by India’s strong underlying growth fundamentals.