Output in India’s nine core industries — electricity, refinery products, steel, crude oil, coal, iron ore, cement, natural gas and fertilisers — grew 10.9 per cent in October, entering double digits for the first time under the new 2022-23 series, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) on Friday.

Record growth rates in coal, cement and electricity, and sharp gains in iron ore and steel lifted the headline figure from an upwardly revised 8.2 per cent in September. Additionally, five of the nine sectors improved in October compared with August.

Core output had grown just 0.8 per cent in October last year. The index rose to a seven-month high of 123.1 from 118.6 in September, a sequential rise of 3.79 per cent.

Further, six of the nine sectors recorded growth during the month, while three contracted. Iron ore, electricity, coal, refinery products, cement and steel continued to expand, while fertilisers, natural gas and crude oil contracted.

Electricity, the heaviest component of the Index of Core Industries (ICI), with a weight of 30.9 per cent, grew 21.6 per cent in October, the strongest reading under the new series, up from 12.6 per cent in September.

Iron ore grew 26.4 per cent, up from 18.4 per cent in the previous month.

Coal, with a weight of 5.6 per cent, grew 23.1 per cent, the strongest reading under the new series, up from 10.7 per cent in September.

Refinery products, the second-heaviest component, with a weight of 22.6 per cent, slowed to 3.4 per cent from 8.7 per cent in September. Cement output grew 15.4 per cent, its strongest under the new series, up from 10.1 per cent, while steel growth picked up to 7.3 per cent from 5.6 per cent, its highest since March.

On the other hand, three sectors contracted. Fertilisers contracted 12.2 per cent, the eighth straight month of contraction. Natural gas contracted 7.6 per cent, its steepest fall under the new series, while crude oil output fell 4.1 per cent.

The core sectors account for about 40 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Cumulative growth for April-October 2026 stood at 6 per cent, against 2.3 per cent in the same period last year.