The state government is working to transform Rajasthan into an energy-surplus state, Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar said, stressing the need to expedite power generation projects and strengthen the electricity infrastructure.

Nagar was recently reviewing power availability in the state, preparations for uninterrupted electricity supply during the upcoming Rabi season, daytime power supply to farmers in two blocks, and the progress of schemes such as PM-KUSUM and PM-Surya Ghar.

With renewable energy accounting for an increasing share of the state's power mix, the minister emphasised the need to accelerate Battery Energy Storage (BES) projects. He said battery storage was crucial for effectively utilising solar and wind energy and maintaining grid stability during peak hours.

He directed the concerned corporations to expedite land allocation, tendering and construction to ensure projects were completed within stipulated timelines. He also asked officials to ensure that Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) progressed as per their targets.

During the meeting, Aarti Dogra, secretary of the Energy Department, briefed officials on the progress of various projects.

She said 28 of the state's 41 districts, covering more than 13.56 lakh farmers, were receiving electricity in two separate daytime blocks. Ajmer Discom has become the first distribution company in Rajasthan to extend the two-block supply system to all its districts, she said.

In the remaining four districts under Jaipur Discom — Sawai Madhopur, Kotputli-Behror, Baran and Alwar — 28 new 33 kV grid substations (GSS) are being developed to extend the two-block supply arrangement to farmers.

The power sector's total deficit stood at ~92,069 crore as of March 31, 2023, and rose to ~98,634 crore by December 31, 2023, an increase of ~6,565 crore, or 7.13 per cent, in nine months.

At an estimated annual growth rate of 9.50 per cent, the deficit would have reached ~1,21,073 crore by FY26.

However, measures taken by the Energy Department to contain the deficit brought the projected figure for FY26 down to Rs 89,907.77 crore. The department is continuing to expand energy capacity while maintaining financial discipline.