EPFO launches Employees' Enrolment Scheme to boost social security coverage

In a move to bring more workers under the ambit of social security, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme, 2025 (EES 2025) on Monday. The scheme encourages employers — both already registered and those newly coming under the purview of the EPFO Act — to voluntarily declare and enrol eligible employees.
Employers can enrol all existing employees who joined the establishment between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, and who are alive and employed on the date of the declaration but were not enrolled in the EPF scheme earlier for any reason whatsoever. The scheme will be operational from November 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026, and is in continuation of an earlier scheme conducted in 2017 for the enrolment of left-out eligible employees from 2009 to 2016.
Under the scheme, the employee’s share of provident fund contribution for the past period (from July 1, 2017, to October 31, 2025) stands waived, provided it was not deducted from the employee’s wages. The employer is only required to pay their own share for such a period.
“Employers availing this scheme shall be liable to pay a nominal penal damage of ₹100 only as a lump sum — a significant reduction from the standard penalties for non-compliance,” said the labour ministry in a statement.
All employers who get registered under the EES 2025 or declare additional employees under it shall also be eligible to avail themselves of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, subject to certain terms and conditions under that scheme.
Also Read
“No suo motu compliance action shall be initiated by the EPFO against employers who avail themselves of the benefits of EES, in respect of such employees who have already left the establishment as on the date of declaration,” the statement said.
Besides, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) — the apex decision-making body of the social security organisation — met on Monday and streamlined the criteria for withdrawal to just three: essential needs (illness, education, marriage); housing needs; and special circumstances, down from the existing 13.
Members will now be able to withdraw up to 100 per cent of the ‘eligible balance’ in the provident fund, including the employee and employer share, as a new provision has been made for earmarking 25 per cent of the contributions in members’ accounts as the minimum balance to be maintained at all times.
“Nearly 75 per cent of the EPF members had less than ₹50,000 at the time of final settlement. The minimum balance provision has been made keeping this in mind. This will enable members to enjoy the high rate of interest offered by the EPFO, along with compounding benefits, to accumulate a higher-value retirement corpus,” explained a source aware of the development.
Meanwhile, withdrawal limits too have been eased, with education withdrawals allowed up to 10 times and marriage up to five times, from the existing limit of three partial withdrawals for marriage and education combined. Members can also apply for withdrawals without specifying any reason under the ‘special circumstances’ category, as against the earlier requirement to clarify reasons such as natural calamity, lockouts or closure of establishments, continuous unemployment, or outbreak of epidemics, among others.