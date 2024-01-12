Nine states record higher inflation than India average, shows data

Nine states have recorded a higher rate of inflation compared to the national average in December.



While the average Indian consumer’s cost of living rose by 5.69 per cent compared to the previous year, it rose 8.73 per cent in Odisha, 7.07 per cent in Gujarat and 6.95 per cent in Rajasthan.



Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Bihar —all of which have a higher inflation rate than the national average—recorded a price rise between 5.89 per cent to 6.72 per cent (chart 1).



Many of India’s emerging market peers have inflation higher than four per cent, show the latest available numbers for Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

