Nine states record higher inflation than India average, shows data

While the average Indian consumer's cost of living rose by 5.69 per cent compared to the previous year, it rose 8.73 per cent in Odisha, 7.07 per cent in Gujarat and 6.95 per cent in Rajasthan

inflation

Samreen Wani New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nine states have recorded a higher rate of inflation compared to the national average in December.
 
While the average Indian consumer’s cost of living rose by 5.69 per cent compared to the previous year, it rose 8.73 per cent in Odisha, 7.07 per cent in Gujarat and 6.95 per cent in Rajasthan.
 
Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Bihar —all of which have a higher inflation rate than the national average—recorded a price rise between 5.89 per cent to 6.72 per cent (chart 1).
 
Many of India’s emerging market peers have inflation higher than four per cent, show the latest available numbers for Brazil, Russia and South Africa. 
 
China’s prices are falling (chart 2). Among advanced economies, France had over four per cent inflation.

chart


 

Topics : Inflation Reserve Bank of India India economy India inflation

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon