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Government cuts fuel excise duty, imposes export levy on diesel, ATF

The move aims to cushion consumers and support oil marketing companies as crude prices surge amid the West Asia conflict and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

Photo: Bloomberg

The move comes as global crude prices have surged sharply following disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Photo: Bloomberg

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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The government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each and imposed export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to boost domestic supply and ease pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs) amid surging crude prices.
 
“In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced by Rs 10 per litre each. This will provide protection to consumers from rise in prices,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a social media post.
 
The move comes as global crude prices have surged sharply following disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
 
 
The government has imposed an export duty of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on ATF to ensure adequate domestic availability.
 
Sitharaman said the duties are aimed at boosting domestic supply of key fuels, and Parliament has been notified about the decision.

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Global benchmark Brent crude has risen by more than 50 per cent to around $110 per barrel since the start of the Iran conflict on February 28, amid disruptions to energy infrastructure and shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said crude prices had climbed from around $70 per barrel to about $122 per barrel over the past month.
 
“Prices have increased by around 30–50 per cent in South East Asian countries, 30 per cent in North American countries, 20 per cent in Europe and 50 per cent in African countries,” he said.
 
Escalating tensions in West Asia have heightened risks for India’s trade and energy security. The region accounts for about 14–20 per cent of India’s trade, and disruptions can widen the current account deficit, raise inflation and dampen consumption.
 
Experts estimate that crude prices at $100–105 per barrel translate into an impact of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol marketing margins and Rs 14 per litre on diesel.
 
Puri said the government had opted to absorb part of the impact rather than pass on the full increase to consumers, even as OMCs face losses of around Rs 24 per litre for petrol and Rs 30 per litre for diesel at current price levels.
 
“At the same time, export tax has been levied as international prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed and any refinery exporting to foreign nations will have to pay export tax,” he added.
 

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Topics : Diesel prices Petrol prices Fuel prices ATF West Asia Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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